J70 Invitational Regatta - Keane is new leader

Brian Keane of the USA is the new leader after three more races at the J70 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta in Miami.
Keane, sailing with Thomas Barrows, Joe Morris and Charles Swansan, recovered from a 21st in the first race of day two, to win Race 5 and then take second in Race 6 behind Glenn Darden of the USA..
After discard, Keane now leads by three points from Jud Smith (6,2,4) with overnight leader Joel Ronning (13,4,5) dropping to third place.
Peter Duncan (1,6,3) USA moves into fourth place, with John Brim (16,3,10) USA in fifth place and Vincenzo Onorato (5,9,7) of Monaco retaining sixth.
Glenn Darden (2,11,1) of the USA had a much better day, taking the winning gun in the final race of the day and moves into 11th overall.
Best British entry is Martin Dent (30,28,19) in 24th place overall.
Two concluding races on Saturday.
Bacardi Cup J70 Invitational Regatta - Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (47 entries)
1st USA 96 Brian Keane 4 4 1 21 1 2 12 pts
2nd USA 1310 Jud Smith 1 2 10 6 2 4 15 pts
3rd USA 187 Joel Ronning 2 1 4 13 4 5 16 pts
4th USA 49 Peter Duncan 5 10 6 1 6 3 21 pts
5th USA 340 John Brim 11 3 2 16 3 10 29 pts
6th MON 1073 Vincenzo Onorato 8 12 5 5 9 7 34 pts
7th USA 151 Thomas Bowen 9 14 7 25 8 8 46 pts
8th USA 2 Timothy Healy 15 8 8 18 10 6 47 pts
9th BRA 1174 Renato Faria 3 6 48/DSQ 3 17 21 50 pts
10th USA 95 HEATHER GREGG 13 7 14 34 16 16 66 pts
11th USA 852 Glenn Darden 29 26 27 2 11 1 67 pts
12th USA 403 Phil Haegler 14 20 3 28 21 11 69 pts
13th USA 85 Mallory Loe 20 11 16 22 5 18 70 pts
14th USA 389 TREY SHEEHAN 7 13 9 27 14 33 70 pts
15th USA 494 Pamela Rose 10 17 15 14 20 15 71 pts
16th USA 501 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 15 21 8 23 13 76 pts
17th MEX 164 Ignacio Perez 18 5 18 9 35 27 77 pts
18th USA 1050 Edward Lebens 23 19 20 32 12 9 83 pts
19th USA 498 Connor Mraz 16 25 25 12 18 17 88 pts
20th USA 3 Agustin Ferrario 26 24 12 4 34 23 89 pts
GBR:
24th GBR 1247 Martin Dent 22 21 23 30 28 19 113.0 pts
26th GBR 1127 Paul Ward 27 18 19 23 29 48/RET 116.0 pts
34th USA 419 Tony Hayward 28 37 24 20 33 35 140.0 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
10 March 2018 7:28 GMT