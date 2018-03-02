Star Bacardi Cup - Negri and Lambertenghi lead

Race 5 - Click image for a larger image

Brazil's Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves took their first win of the series, ahead of Negri and Lambertenghi, with Robert Scheidt and Brian Fatih in third.

Overall Negri and Lambertenghi lead by four points from Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway, with Scheidt and Fatih in third place tied on points with Grael and Goncalves.

In a dramatic change, Iain Percy and Anders Ekstrom appear in the top 10 after finishing eighth in race 5.

After a collision in race 3 on Thursday, Percy and Ekstrom had to retire and also miss race 4.

The protest jury awarded them redress for the collision and they are now 8th overall after discarding the DNC from race 1.

Star - 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, leaders after R5 (76 entries)

1st ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 2 11 3 2 10 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 1 3 8 9 14 pts

3rd BRA 8481 Robert Scheidt / Brian Fatih 7 3 1 15 3 14 pts

4th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 37 4 4 5 1 14 pts

5th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Mark Strube 4 6 7 25 4 21 pts

6th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 11 12 2 5 23 pts

7th FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Sebastien Guidoux 19 7 5 4 10 26 pts

8th GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom 77/DNC 8 8/RDG 8/RDG 8 32 pts

9th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 1 10 19 39 6 36 pts

10th IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 6 15 10 10 17 41 pts

11th USA 841 Luke Lawrence / Pedro Trouche 10 19 17 7 7 41 pts

12th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 21 9 77/BFD 1 11 42 pts

13th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 16 5 14 11 28 46 pts

14th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahony 28 23 6 9 12 50 pts

15th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 9 20 16 6 20 51 pts

16th IRL 7817 Maxwell Treacy / Robert Shanks 12 21 16/RDG 16/RDG 15 59 pts

17th BRA 8510 Luca Modena / Guilherme de Almeida 13 16 8 45 25 62 pts

18th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 22 31 2 27 16 67 pts

19th USA 8129 George Szabo / Dave Martin 18 25 18 17 14 67 pts

20th SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt / Joost Houweling 27 18 9 18 24 69 pts

Other GBR:

21st GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle 11 30 20 21 23 75 pts

25th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl 33 22 30 16 29 97 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

9 March 2018 22:45 GMT