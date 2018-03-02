J70 Invitational Regatta - Joel Ronning leads

After the first day of racing for the J70 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta in Miami, 2016 World Champion Joel Ronning leads from Brian Keane and Jud Smith, all USA.
The puffy conditions saw plenty of thrills and spills, although the heavier breeze eased to lighter shiftier conditions as the day progressed.
2017 J70 world champion Jud Smith won the opening race, with Joel Ronning second and Renato Faria of Brazil third.
In race 2, Ronning took victory ahead of Smith with John Brim in third place.
The final race of the day went to Brian Keane, with Brim second and Phil Haegler third.
Best British entry is Paul Ward (27,18,19) in 20th place overall.
Bacardi Cup J70 Invitational Regatta - Leaders after 3 races (47 entries)
1st USA 187 Joel Ronning 2 1 4 7 pts
2nd USA 96 Brian Keane 4 4 1 9 pts
3rd USA 1310 Jud Smith 1 2 10 13 pts
4th USA 340 John Brim 11 3 2 16 pts
5th USA 49 Peter Duncan 5 10 6 21 pts
6th MON 1073 Vincenzo Onorato 8 12 5 25 pts
7th USA 389 TREY SHEEHAN 7 13 9 29 pts
8th USA 151 Thomas Bowen 9 14 7 30 pts
9th USA 2 Timothy Healy 15 8 8 31 pts
10th USA 95 HEATHER GREGG 13 7 14 34 pts
11th USA 403 Phil Haegler 14 20 3 37 pts
12th MEX 164 Ignacio Perez 18 5 18 41 pts
13th USA 494 Pamela Rose 10 17 15 42 pts
14th USA 85 Mallory Loe 20 11 16 47 pts
15th USA 51 Douglas Strebel 12 9 32 53 pts
16th USA 501 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 15 21 55 pts
17th BRA 1174 Renato Faria 3 6 48/DSQ 57 pts
18th USA 3 Agustin Ferrario 26 24 12 62 pts
19th USA 1050 Edward Lebens 23 19 20 62 pts
20th GBR 1127 Paul Ward 27 18 19 64 pts
Other GBR:
22nd GBR 1247 Martin Dent 66 pts
31st USA 419 Tony Hayward 89 pts
Full results available here
