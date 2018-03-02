J70 Invitational Regatta - Joel Ronning leads

Click image for a larger image

The puffy conditions saw plenty of thrills and spills, although the heavier breeze eased to lighter shiftier conditions as the day progressed.

2017 J70 world champion Jud Smith won the opening race, with Joel Ronning second and Renato Faria of Brazil third.

In race 2, Ronning took victory ahead of Smith with John Brim in third place.

The final race of the day went to Brian Keane, with Brim second and Phil Haegler third.

Best British entry is Paul Ward (27,18,19) in 20th place overall.

Bacardi Cup J70 Invitational Regatta - Leaders after 3 races (47 entries)

1st USA 187 Joel Ronning 2 1 4 7 pts

2nd USA 96 Brian Keane 4 4 1 9 pts

3rd USA 1310 Jud Smith 1 2 10 13 pts

4th USA 340 John Brim 11 3 2 16 pts

5th USA 49 Peter Duncan 5 10 6 21 pts

6th MON 1073 Vincenzo Onorato 8 12 5 25 pts

7th USA 389 TREY SHEEHAN 7 13 9 29 pts

8th USA 151 Thomas Bowen 9 14 7 30 pts

9th USA 2 Timothy Healy 15 8 8 31 pts

10th USA 95 HEATHER GREGG 13 7 14 34 pts

11th USA 403 Phil Haegler 14 20 3 37 pts

12th MEX 164 Ignacio Perez 18 5 18 41 pts

13th USA 494 Pamela Rose 10 17 15 42 pts

14th USA 85 Mallory Loe 20 11 16 47 pts

15th USA 51 Douglas Strebel 12 9 32 53 pts

16th USA 501 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 15 21 55 pts

17th BRA 1174 Renato Faria 3 6 48/DSQ 57 pts

18th USA 3 Agustin Ferrario 26 24 12 62 pts

19th USA 1050 Edward Lebens 23 19 20 62 pts

20th GBR 1127 Paul Ward 27 18 19 64 pts

Other GBR:

22nd GBR 1247 Martin Dent 66 pts

31st USA 419 Tony Hayward 89 pts

Full results available here

G New

9 March 2018 8:54 GMT