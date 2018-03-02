Star Bacardi Cup - Back on Schedule

Robert Scheidt and Brian Fatih BRA - Click image for a larger image

Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin finished Race 3 in third place behind winner Robert Scheidt and Brian Fatih of Brazil, and second placed Jim Buckingham and Craig Moss of the USA.

In fourth was Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves of Brazil with fifth Xavier Rohart and Sebastien Guidoux of France.

A second race was sailed to make up for the cancellation of racing on Wednesday and winner was the USA's Jack Jennings and Frithjof Kleen, who had been black-flagged in hte earlier race.

Second in Race 4 went to Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise of the USA with third Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy, who keep the pressure on Melleby and Revkin who finished back in eighth.

Overall the top three remain the same.

Melleby and Revkin lead by four points from Negri and Lambertenghi, while Scheidt and Fatih failed to build on their earlier win, finishing 15th, to remain third overall, 12 points off the leader.

Doyle and Infelise move into fourth overall, five points ahead of Rohart and Guidoux, with Ireland's Peter and Robert O'Leary now in sixth place, one point ahead of Paul Cayard and Mark Strube of the USA.

Britain's John Gimson and Chris Brittle (20,21) are 18th overall. Ante Razmilovic and Magnus Liljedahl (30,16) are 21st.

Iain Percy and Anders Ekstrom GBR - Click image for a larger image

Iain Percy and Anders Ekstrom were among many who did not finish Race 3, and they did not start Race 4.

Star - 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, leaders after R4 (76 entries)

1st NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 1 3 8 14 pts

2nd ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 2 11 3 19 pts

3rd BRA 8481 Robert Scheidt / Brian Fatih 7 3 1 15 26 pts

4th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 11 12 2 30 pts

5th FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Sebastien Guidoux 19 7 5 4 35 pts

6th IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 6 15 10 10 41 pts

7th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Mark Strube 4 6 7 25 42 pts

8th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 16 5 14 11 46 pts

9th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 37 4 4 5 50 pts

10th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 9 20 16 6 51 pts

11th USA 841 Luke Lawrence / Pedro Trouche 10 19 17 7 53 pts

12th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahony 28 23 6 9 66 pts

13th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 1 10 19 39 69 pts

14th SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt / Joost Houweling 27 18 9 18 72 pts

15th USA 8129 George Szabo / Dave Martin 18 25 18 17 78 pts

16th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 22 31 2 27 82 pts

17th BRA 8510 Luca Modena / Guilherme de Almeida 13 16 8 45 82 pts

18th GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle 11 30 20 21 82 pts

19th NED 8334 Thomas Allart / Arthur Lopez 8 28 22 26 84 pts

20th ARG 8211 Torkel Borgstrom / Juan Pablo Engelhard 23 12 24 32 91 pts

21st GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl 33 22 30 16 101 pts

Full results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 March 2018 22:21 GMT