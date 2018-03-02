5.5 Metre Class returns to Cowes for 70th Anniversary

Click image for a larger image

The Rule of the International 5.5 Metre Class was written in 1948 and the first boat, K-1 The Deb, was designed in 1948 by Charles E. Nicholson. The boat was first sailed in the Solent in 1949.

The 2018 International 5.5 Metre World Championship in Cowes, UK, will be the highlight of the class's 70th anniversary year.

With enthusiastic fleets and devoted sailors in many countries, the International 5.5 Metre remains one of the most numerous Metre classes, and is still very popular around the world.

The 2018 international circuit begins with the Alpen Cup in Torbole, on Lake Garda and ends with the Herbstpreis on Lake Thun, Switzerland in October,.

The class will visit Glücksburg, Lago di Como, Midland, Canada, Travemünde, Copenhagen and Cannes along the way, in addition to two weeks in Cowes for the famous Scandinavian Gold Cup and 5.5 Cups, followed by the World Championship.

The full 2018 International Calendar is as follows:



Alpen Cup, Torbole, Italy • 26-28 Apr



Enoshima Trophy, Glücksburg, Germany • 8-10 Jun



Italian & Swiss Open, Lago di Como, Italy • 21-23 Jun



North American Spring Regatta, Midland, Canada • 21-24 Jun



German & Dutch Open, Travemünde, Germany • 25-29 Jul

Royal Kaag Classic & Hankø Evolution Cups, Cowes, UK • 15-19 Aug

Scandinavian Gold Cup, Cowes, UK • 15-18 Aug

World Championship, Cowes, UK • 20-24 Aug

Vintage Yachting Games, Copenhagen, Denmark • 16-22 Sept



Régates Royales (French Open), Cannes, France • 24-29 Sept



Herbstpreis, Thun, Switzerland • 12-14 Oct

