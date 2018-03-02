Keelboat
 

5.5 Metre Class returns to Cowes for 70th Anniversary

Seventy years after the first International 5.5 Metre, K-1 The Deb was designed, the 5.5 Metre fleet is returning to the same waters where she was launched.

Click image for a larger image

The Rule of the International 5.5 Metre Class was written in 1948 and the first boat, K-1 The Deb, was designed in 1948 by Charles E. Nicholson. The boat was first sailed in the Solent in 1949.

The 2018 International 5.5 Metre World Championship in Cowes, UK, will be the highlight of the class's 70th anniversary year.

With enthusiastic fleets and devoted sailors in many countries, the International 5.5 Metre remains one of the most numerous Metre classes, and is still very popular around the world.

The 2018 international circuit begins with the Alpen Cup in Torbole, on Lake Garda and ends with the Herbstpreis on Lake Thun, Switzerland in October,.

The class will visit Glücksburg, Lago di Como, Midland, Canada, Travemünde, Copenhagen and Cannes along the way, in addition to two weeks in Cowes for the famous Scandinavian Gold Cup and 5.5 Cups, followed by the World Championship.

The full 2018 International Calendar is as follows:

Alpen Cup, Torbole, Italy • 26-28 Apr

Enoshima Trophy, Glücksburg, Germany • 8-10 Jun

Italian & Swiss Open, Lago di Como, Italy • 21-23 Jun

North American Spring Regatta, Midland, Canada • 21-24 Jun

German & Dutch Open, Travemünde, Germany • 25-29 Jul

Royal Kaag Classic & Hankø Evolution Cups, Cowes, UK • 15-19 Aug

Scandinavian Gold Cup, Cowes, UK • 15-18 Aug

World Championship, Cowes, UK • 20-24 Aug

Vintage Yachting Games, Copenhagen, Denmark • 16-22 Sept

Régates Royales (French Open), Cannes, France • 24-29 Sept

Herbstpreis, Thun, Switzerland • 12-14 Oct

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Rebert Deaves
8 March 2018 20:21 GMT

Related articles

Star Bacardi Cup - Back on Schedule 8 March 2018 22:21
5.5 Metre Class returns to Cowes for 70th Anniversary 8 March 2018 20:21
Star Bacardi Cup - Racing cancelled Day 3 7 March 2018 22:57
Star Bacardi Cup - Champions take Race 2 6 March 2018 23:11
Star Bacardi Cup - Diaz and Prada day 1 leaders 5 March 2018 22:34
Star Bacardi Cup - Racing starts Monday 5 March 2018 10:14
RC44 - Charisma victory in Lanzarote 5 March 2018 9:07
RC44 - Charisma takes lead on day 3 4 March 2018 10:51
RC44 - Nika and Charisma tie for lead 2 March 2018 23:06
Cannes Dragon GP - Final day white-out 2 March 2018 23:06
Icy racing at Cannes Dragon Grand Prix 2 March 2018 11:24
RC44 Open New Season 2 March 2018 10:49


Latest






















UK Hosted