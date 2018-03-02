5.5 Metre Class returns to Cowes for 70th Anniversary

Seventy years after the first International 5.5 Metre, K-1 The Deb was designed, the 5.5 Metre fleet is returning to the same waters where she was launched.
The Rule of the International 5.5 Metre Class was written in 1948 and the first boat, K-1 The Deb, was designed in 1948 by Charles E. Nicholson. The boat was first sailed in the Solent in 1949.
The 2018 International 5.5 Metre World Championship in Cowes, UK, will be the highlight of the class's 70th anniversary year.
With enthusiastic fleets and devoted sailors in many countries, the International 5.5 Metre remains one of the most numerous Metre classes, and is still very popular around the world.
The 2018 international circuit begins with the Alpen Cup in Torbole, on Lake Garda and ends with the Herbstpreis on Lake Thun, Switzerland in October,.
The class will visit Glücksburg, Lago di Como, Midland, Canada, Travemünde, Copenhagen and Cannes along the way, in addition to two weeks in Cowes for the famous Scandinavian Gold Cup and 5.5 Cups, followed by the World Championship.
The full 2018 International Calendar is as follows:
Alpen Cup, Torbole, Italy • 26-28 Apr
Enoshima Trophy, Glücksburg, Germany • 8-10 Jun
Italian & Swiss Open, Lago di Como, Italy • 21-23 Jun
North American Spring Regatta, Midland, Canada • 21-24 Jun
German & Dutch Open, Travemünde, Germany • 25-29 Jul
Royal Kaag Classic & Hankø Evolution Cups, Cowes, UK • 15-19 Aug
Scandinavian Gold Cup, Cowes, UK • 15-18 Aug
World Championship, Cowes, UK • 20-24 Aug
Vintage Yachting Games, Copenhagen, Denmark • 16-22 Sept
Régates Royales (French Open), Cannes, France • 24-29 Sept
Herbstpreis, Thun, Switzerland • 12-14 Oct
Rebert Deaves
8 March 2018