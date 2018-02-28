Star Bacardi Cup - Racing cancelled Day 3

No racing on day 3 of the Star 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta in Miami.
Star - 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, leaders after R2 (76 entries)
1st NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 1 3 pts
2nd ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 2 5 pts
3rd BRA 8481 Robert Scheidt / Bbrian Fatih 7 3 10 pts
4th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Mark Strube 4 6 10 pts
5th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 1 10 11 pts
6th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 11 16 pts
7th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 16 5 21 pts
8th IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 6 15 21 pts
9th FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Sebastien Guidoux 19 7 26 pts
10th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 9 20 29 pts
GBR:
18th GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle 11 30 41 pts
25th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl 33 22 55 pts
44th GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom 77/DNC 8 85.0pts
Full results available here
Gerald New - Sailweb
7 March 2018 22:04 GMT