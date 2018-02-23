Star Bacardi Cup - Champions take Race 2

Melleby and Revkin v Negri and Lambertenghi - Click image for a larger image

Melleby and Revkin's win ahead of Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy, and Brazil's Robert Scheidt and Brian Fatih, was enough too take them to the top of the leaderboard.

The race 2 finishing order also replicated the top three overall standings after two races.

In fourth place Tuesday was Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves of Brazil, with Arthur Anosov and David Caesar USA in fifth and Paul Cayard and Mark Strube USA, sixth.

In a remarkable return to the Star circuit, Iain Percy sailing with Anders Ekstrom finished in eighth place, following a quick flight from the RC44 event in Lanzarote.

At present they count a DNC for the missed opening race.

Overnight leaders, Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada USA, finished tenth and are now in fifth place overall.

Star - 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, leaders after R2 (76 entries)

1st NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 1 3 pts

2nd ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 2 5 pts

3rd BRA 8481 Robert Scheidt / Bbrian Fatih 7 3 10 pts

4th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Mark Strube 4 6 10 pts

5th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 1 10 11 pts

6th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 11 16 pts

7th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 16 5 21 pts

8th IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 6 15 21 pts

9th FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Sebastien Guidoux 19 7 26 pts

10th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 9 20 29 pts

11th USA 841 Luke Lawrence / Pedro Trouche 10 19 29 pts

12th BRA 8510 Luca Modena / Guilherme de Almeida 13 16 29 pts

13th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 21 9 30 pts

14th IRL 7817 Maxwell Treacy / Robert Shanks 12 21 33 pts

15th ARG 8211 Torkel Borgstrom / Juan Pablo Engelhard 23 12 35 pts

16th NED 8334 Thomas Allart / Arthur Lopez 8 28 36 pts

17th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 37 4 41 pts

18th GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle 11 30 41 pts

19th USA 8129 George Szabo / Dave MArtin 18 25 43 pts

20th AUS 8371 Anthony Nossiter / Richard Percy 30 14 44 pts

21st SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt / Joost Houweling 27 18 45 pts

22nd USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahony 28 23 51 pts

23rd USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 22 31 53 pts

24th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Jesper Sundman 20 34 54 pts

25th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl 33 22 55 pts

Other GBR:

44th GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom 77/DNC 8 85.0pts

