Star Bacardi Cup - Diaz and Prada day 1 leaders

Diaz and Prada took the first winners gun at the 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta on Biscayne Bay, Monday.

They finished ahead of world champions Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway with Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy in third place.

Paul Cayard and Mark Strube USA finished fourth and fifth were Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise USA, with sixth Ireland's Peter and Robert O'Leary.

Britain's John Gimson and Chris Brittle finished 11th, with Maxwell Treacy and Robert Shanks of Ireland 12th.

Star - 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, leaders after R1 (76 entries)

1st USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 1 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 pts

3rd ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 pts

4th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Mark Strube 4 pts

5th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 pts

6th IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 6 pts

7th BRA 8481 Robert Scheidt / brian fatih 7 pts

8th NED 8334 Thomas Allart / Arthur Lopez 8 pts

9th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 9 pts

10th NED 8473 Luke Lawrence / Pedro Trouche 10 pts

11th GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle 11 pts

12th IRL 7817 Maxwell Treacy / Robert Shanks 12 pts

13th BRA 8510 Luca Modena / Guilherme de Almeida 13 pts

14th CAN 8272 Jerry Wendt / bryan milne 14 pts

15th BRA 8494 Alessandro Pascolato / Henry Boening 15 pts

16th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 16 pts

17th CAN 7999 Chris Dold / Robby Hemming 17 pts

18th USA 8129 George Szabo / Dave MArtin 18 pts

19th FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Sebastien Guidoux 19 pts

20th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Jesper Sundman 20 pts

Other GBR:

33rd GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl 33pts

76th GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom DNC

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 March 2018 22:34 GMT