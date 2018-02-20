Star Bacardi Cup - Racing starts Monday

Click image for a larger image

Correction to earlier post - The Star Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta with 82 entries begins today, and later in the week the J70 class Invitational Regatta on the stunning waters of Biscayne Bay, Miami.

This event also sees the return of Iain Percy to the Star class international race circuit.

GBR entries:

GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle

GBR 12345 Anthony Nossiter / Richard Percy

GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl

GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom

5 March 2018 10:14 GMT