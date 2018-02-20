Keelboat
 

Star Bacardi Cup - Racing starts Monday

First day of the 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, in Miami where strong fleets of Star and J70 are racing.

Click image for a larger image

Correction to earlier post - The Star Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta with 82 entries begins today, and later in the week the J70 class Invitational Regatta on the stunning waters of Biscayne Bay, Miami.

This event also sees the return of Iain Percy to the Star class international race circuit.

GBR entries:
GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle
GBR 12345 Anthony Nossiter / Richard Percy
GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl
GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom

Gerald New - Sailweb
5 March 2018 10:14 GMT

