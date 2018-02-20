RC44 - Charisma victory in Lanzarote

Click image for a larger image

But it all came down to the last run of the last race when a last curved ball cut the Monaco-based team's overall lead to just one point from arch-rival, Team Nika.

Charisma tactician Ray Davies explained:

"It was all on - there was a big wind shift and the wind increased to 23 knots with a pressed-up angle coming in. The boats were all surfing into the finish line."

"Any boat that had gybed early made a huge gain but a couple of us couldn't quite lay it. Fortunately we did enough, despite finishing with a jib."

Inevitably the team to benefit most from the giant shift was Team CEEREF. Having nailed a similar giant downwind shift to win Saturday's first race, so Igor Lah's team nearly pulled off a similar stunt today.

Click image for a larger image

Team CEEREF also won Sunday's opening race, leading it from start to finish.

Vladimir Prosikhin's Team Nika won race two. Early on the first beat she and John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum opted for the right where they struck gold.

The two boats were respectively first and second at the top mark, positions they maintained until the finish.

The last race was also notable for Hugues Lepic's Aleph Racing rounding the top mark in first place.

However on the run Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing overhauled the French team to lead for the remainder of the race, despite the monster final shift.

Artemis Racing won five of the 12 races.

RC44 Calero Marinas Cup - Finalafter 12 races

1st Charisma (15) Nico Poons 36 pts

2nd Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 37 pts

3rd Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 40 pts

4th Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist 47 pts

5th Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 55 pts

6th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 58 pts

7th Aleph Racing (17) Jim Richardson 68 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

5 March 2018 9:07 GMT