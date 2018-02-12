RC44 - Charisma takes lead on day 3

Nico Poons' Charisma holds a five points advantage over Team Nika, with Artemis Racing a further three points back after day 3 of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup on Lanzarote.
Nico Poons' Charisma - Click image for a larger image
Star performer of the day was Charisma posting a 2-1-3. This was just one point better than Team CEEREF, which is strongly on the ascent, while Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing is third.
However thanks to their solid start to the regatta, Nico Poons' team now holds a five point lead.
A North Atlantic cold front, threatened to wreak havoc over Lanzarote, provided Solent-like conditions for the opening race on day three of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup.
Saturday's first race saw John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum lead at the first weather mark rounding.
Going on to the final run the whole fleet gybed with the exception of Igor Lah's Team CEEREF which held on starboard. Impressively this coincided with a massive left shift.
Having rounded the top mark fourth, the Slovenian team laid the finish without gybing, eventually crossing under jib to take their first win of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup.
Torbjorn Tornqvist's Artemis Racing - Click image for a larger image
From the second race on, conditions improved with the sun coming out and the wind and sea state moderating.
Team CEEREF led at the top mark rounding but suffered from some boat handling issues that preventing her from gybing on the run.
This allowed Nico Poons' Charisma to take over the lead by the leeward gate and hang on for the remainder of the race with Team Nika gaining second place from the Jim Richardson-steered Aleph Racing in third.
With conditions going light for race three, Team Aqua, Aleph and CEEREF were over early and were forced to restart.
Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing made the best of the tricky conditions on the first beat reaching the weather mark first. The Swedish America's Cup team then defended well to secure its third win of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup.
RC44 Calero Marinas Cup after 9 races
1st Charisma (15) Nico Poons 24 pts
2nd Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 29 pts
3rd Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist 32 pts
4th Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 33 pts
5th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 40 pts
6th Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 40 pts
7th Aleph Racing (17) Jim Richardson 56 pts
G New
4 March 2018 10:51 GMT