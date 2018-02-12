RC44 - Charisma takes lead on day 3

Nico Poons' Charisma - Click image for a larger image

Star performer of the day was Charisma posting a 2-1-3. This was just one point better than Team CEEREF, which is strongly on the ascent, while Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing is third.

However thanks to their solid start to the regatta, Nico Poons' team now holds a five point lead.

A North Atlantic cold front, threatened to wreak havoc over Lanzarote, provided Solent-like conditions for the opening race on day three of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup.

Saturday's first race saw John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum lead at the first weather mark rounding.

Going on to the final run the whole fleet gybed with the exception of Igor Lah's Team CEEREF which held on starboard. Impressively this coincided with a massive left shift.

Having rounded the top mark fourth, the Slovenian team laid the finish without gybing, eventually crossing under jib to take their first win of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup.

From the second race on, conditions improved with the sun coming out and the wind and sea state moderating.

Team CEEREF led at the top mark rounding but suffered from some boat handling issues that preventing her from gybing on the run.

This allowed Nico Poons' Charisma to take over the lead by the leeward gate and hang on for the remainder of the race with Team Nika gaining second place from the Jim Richardson-steered Aleph Racing in third.

With conditions going light for race three, Team Aqua, Aleph and CEEREF were over early and were forced to restart.

Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing made the best of the tricky conditions on the first beat reaching the weather mark first. The Swedish America's Cup team then defended well to secure its third win of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup.

RC44 Calero Marinas Cup after 9 races

1st Charisma (15) Nico Poons 24 pts

2nd Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 29 pts

3rd Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist 32 pts

4th Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 33 pts

5th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 40 pts

6th Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 40 pts

7th Aleph Racing (17) Jim Richardson 56 pts

