RC44 - Nika and Charisma tie for lead

Friday's top scoring boats were Team Nika and Nico Poons' Charisma, which at this half way stage of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup are tied on points for the lead, with Team Nika ahead on countback.

Team Aqua launched downwind - Click image for a larger image

The Russian and Dutch teams were particularly at each other's throats in the second race. In this Nika led around the first lap but Charisma edged ahead by the end of the second beat, and held their lead to the finish.

A possible cause of the heavyweight dust up Poons finds his boat in with Team Nika may be because of the rivalry his tactician Ray Davies has with his old Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup skipper Dean Barker, who is calling the moves on the Russian boat.

Once again Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing claimed the opening race, tactician Andy Horton correctly calling the favourable left side of the course, just as he did in yesterday's first race.

Initially this moved the Swedish America's Cup team into the lead overall, only for them to score deep results in today's final two races.

Peninsula Petroleum - Click image for a larger image

While Team Nika and Charisma lead at the midway-point of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup, Artemis Racing hold third overall, two points behind.

While yesterday's overall leader, John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum, is a further two points back in fourth after a day the Gibraltar team would rather forget.

After a disappointing opening day Igor Lah's defending champions on Team CEEREF are on the ascent and were third highest scoring boat of the day. The Slovenian team is now fifth overall.

Racing continues Saturday at 11:30 UTC with light to moderate westerlies forecast.

RC44 Calero Marinas Cup after 6 races

1st Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 2 1 7 5 2 1 18 pts
2nd Charisma (15) Nico Poons 4 3 3 3 1 4 18 pts
3rd Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist 1 4 2 1 6 6 20 pts
4th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 3 2 1 4 5 7 22 pts
5th Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 7 6 4 2 4 3 26 pts
6th Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 6 5 5 6 3 2 27 pts
7th Aleph Racing (17) Jim Richardson 5 7 6 7 7 5 37 pts

2 March 2018 22:23 GMT

