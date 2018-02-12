Cannes Dragon GP - Final day white-out

The weather won the final day of the Cannes Dragon Grand Prix. The 30 knot wind driving the fleet back into port.
After several attempts to start racing, at 14:00 hours under a blue sky the wind wents up to 30 knots and the sea is white!
Wisely the committee returns all crews ashore, and Thursday's provisional ranking becomes final.
First is Marcus Brennecke of Germany (4,1,12,9) 26 pts.
Second Anataloy Loginov of Russia (2,12,2,16) 32 pts.
Third Mike Budd of Britain (10,2,17,6) 35 pts.
Gerald New - Sailweb
2 March 2018 19:11 GMT