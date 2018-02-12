Keelboat
 

Icy racing at Cannes Dragon Grand Prix

Despite the icy weather, the Dragon class have managed four races at the Cannes Dragon Grand Prix.

Jerboa sets off for another icy day - Click image for a larger image

Martin (Stavros) Payne commented: During my 25 years of Dragon Sailing in Cannes I have never seen snow, apart from on the Ski Slopes during the annual Ski-Vol in January. Yet this week it’s been cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey :-).

Marcus Brennecke of Germany (4,1,12,9) has a six point lead ahead of Anataloy Loginov of Russia (2,12,2,16) with Britain's Mike Budd (10,2,17,6) in third place a further three points back.

In fourth place is Wolf Waschkuhn SUI, fifth Vasiliy Senatorov RUS and sixth Gordon Grant GBR. There are 43 entries.

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 March 2018

