RC44 Open New Season

Artemis Racing skipper Torbjörn Törnqvist was pleased to end the day second with 1-4-2, just one point off the lead.

Vladimir Prosikhin, skipper of Team Nika, was feeling the pressure more than most.

Having posted a 2-1 in the first of today's three races, the 2015 champions were well positioned, holding second place at the first top mark rounding in race three, only for their gennaker to split across its head.

This dropped them back to last and they finished the day in third place overall.

Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing has crew changes with three time Olympic medallist and team manager Iain Percy moving himself from tactician to mainsheet.

"We're going to mix up the tacticians this year," he explains. America's Cup helm and fellow Olympic medallist Nathan Outteridge will be on for the second event in Portoroz, Slovenia while in Lanzarote old hand Andy Horton fills this role.

Friday racing is scheduled to start at 11:30 UTC, but with the southwesterly this time at the top of the range, gusting into the mid-20s.

2 March 2018 8:17 GMT