Keelboat
 

RC44 Open New Season

The day's star performer on the opening day of the 2018 RC44 Calero Marinas Cup in the Canary Islands was John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum, leading with a 3-2-1.

Click image for a larger image

Artemis Racing skipper Torbjörn Törnqvist was pleased to end the day second with 1-4-2, just one point off the lead.

Vladimir Prosikhin, skipper of Team Nika, was feeling the pressure more than most.

Having posted a 2-1 in the first of today's three races, the 2015 champions were well positioned, holding second place at the first top mark rounding in race three, only for their gennaker to split across its head.

This dropped them back to last and they finished the day in third place overall.

Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing has crew changes with three time Olympic medallist and team manager Iain Percy moving himself from tactician to mainsheet.

"We're going to mix up the tacticians this year," he explains. America's Cup helm and fellow Olympic medallist Nathan Outteridge will be on for the second event in Portoroz, Slovenia while in Lanzarote old hand Andy Horton fills this role.

RC44 Calero Marinas Cup after 3 races

1st Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 3 2 1 6 pts
2nd Artemis Racing (26) Torbjorn Tornqvist 1 4 2 7 pts
3rd Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 2 1 7 10 pts
4th Charisma (15) Nico Poons 4 3 3 10 pts
5th Aqua (25) Chris Bake 6 5 5 16 pts
6th Aleph Racing (17) Jim Richardson 5 7 6 18 pts

Friday racing is scheduled to start at 11:30 UTC, but with the southwesterly this time at the top of the range, gusting into the mid-20s.

G New
2 March 2018 8:17 GMT

