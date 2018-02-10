Skagerak is 2018 Int. 5.5m Australian Champion

Skippered by Bob Stoddard, Skagerat ended up tied on equal point with Baragoola, a Briton Chance design, built by Hall and Johansen in 1968.

The event was hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club (RPAYC) in Pittwater from 25-27 February.

Antares had a great first day in 15-20 knots of wind with two seconds and a win to take the early lead, though there were many boats heading home with breakages.

A Fay/Luders design, and built by Ian Perdrieau in 1973, Antares has a distinctive ‘canoe’ bow and is a previous winner of the Australia Championship.

Baragoola ended the first day in second.

She was one of the first 5.5 Metres to have the modern raised floor and separate rudder and was one of two Classic 5.5s racing the championship.

Click image for a larger image

An inconsistent start for Skagerat was rectified on the second day with an excellent 1-1-2 to take the overall lead, after all the crews spent the morning doing repairs.

The day started with 17-20 knots but eased through to 12 knots for the third race. Baragoola was never far away and ended the day just one point back, with Antares dropping to third.

In the fresh southerly winds Plan B and Marotte both sustained some damage and called it a day.

On the final day, in a more subdued 7-10 knios, Baragoola was the best boat of the day with a 1-2-3 clawing back one point to finish on equal points with Skagerak.

But, having won the last race, it was enough for Skagerat to win the title on count back. Antares took third, four points adrift.

5.5m Australian Championship 2018 - Final results:

1st AUS32 Skagerak (Bob Stoddard) 16.0

2nd AUS026 Baragoola (Antill Macey Spithill) 16.0

3rd AUS29 Antares (Martin / Anna Cross) 20.0

4th AUS55 Tangalooma (Pete McNamara) 23.0

5th KA16 Pam (Peter McDonald) 40.0

6th AUS60 Plan B Redux (Robert Fielding) 53.0

7th AUS59 Marotte (Robert Hart) 63.0

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Robert Deaves

1 March 2018 9:09 GMT