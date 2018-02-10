Star class goes back to its roots

Click image for a larger image

Bacardi USA has announced a new format in 2018 for the 91st anniversary of the world-famous Bacardi Cup.

Started as a regatta for Star boats in Havana, Cuba in 1927, the Bacardi Cup has continued to evolve and change with the times.

For 2018, the organizing committee has decided to refocus the series on the original idea of an invitation-only regatta, where the best small-boat sailors in the world come together to compete in tight, competitive, racing with the emphasis on quality instead of quantity.

The Star class as always will have a single race per day on long, demanding legs rarely seen in today’s short course era.

For the first time in many years there will be a several British entries.

This will include Iain Percy with the Star GBR 8458, last raced at the 2012 Olympic Games with the late Andrew Simpson, where they won Silver for Britain.

Other GBR entries listed:

- GBR 8471 Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation - John Gimson / Chris Brittle

- GBR 8443 Swedish Blue - Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl

One other one-design class has been invited to the regatta in 2018: the one-design J70 class.

The Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta will be held March 4-10, 2018, on the emerald-green waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida.

The event is still sponsored by the venerable Bacardi Rum brand and the Bacardi family, who have been active patrons since the beginning.

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 February 2018 17:31 GMT