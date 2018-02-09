Viper 640 Worlds - World title for Jerwood

Nick Jerwood, sailing with Brian DeVries and Matt Jerwood - Click image for a larger image

Jerwood won the final race to finish the championship with a 29 point lead over Justin Scott, Conor Nicholas and Luke Elliot of the USA.

In third place were Keith Swinton, Arlyn Mattinson, Ben Marler and Bruce Mattinson of Autralia.

Best place British team were Lawrence Crispin, Hector Cisneros and Luka Crispin in fourth place.

The event took place on Perth’s picturesque Swan River in Western Australia, organised by the South of Perth YC.

On the final day Murray Howson, Jorman Mears, Mark Lovelady and Sue Howson won the penultimate race to move into fifth place overall, while Jerwood took a tenth and then a final race win to complete a comfortable victory.

Schweppes Viper 640 World Championship - after 14 races, 2 discard

1st AUS272 Nick Jerwood, Brian DeVries, Matt Jerwood 25 pts

2nd USA237 Justin Scott, Conor Nicholas, Luke Elliot 54 pts

3rd AUS281 Keith Swinton, Arlyn Mattinson, Ben Marler, Bruce Mattinson 55 pts

4th GBR274 Lawrence Crispin, Hector Cisneros, Luka Crispin 72 pts

5th AUS278 Murray Howson, Jorman Mears, Mark Lovelady, Sue Howson 74 pts

6th AUS216 Denis Jones, Colin Spence, Graeme Spence 78 pts

7th AUS118 Alex Landwehr, Patrick Vos, Sam Monkhouse 80 pts

8th AUS217 Martin Webster, Sam Gilmour, Shannon Wright, Zoe Thompson 81 pts

9th AUS280 Rod Beurteaux, Jon Stubbs, Rupert Leslie 92 pts

10th AUS116 John Park, Paul Liddington, Seamus Mulholland Pa, Tony Johnson 122 pts

11th AUS113 Peron Pearse, Ethan Brough, Hamish McGill, Jacqueline Harding 131 pts

12th GBR285 David Hitchcock, Ian Nicholson, Julian Bleddyn, 144 pts

13th AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse, Heather Monkhouse, James Williams, Robbie Stout 150 pts

14th AUS112 Nick Lewins, Martin Attwill, Michael Navarro 155 pts

15th AUS198 Mark Griffith, John Learmonth, Richard Stainton, 165 pts

16th AUS218 Michael Cameron, Jake Flintoff, Travis Keay, 173 pts

17th RSA290 Alex Schon, Bo Szalek, Gavin Davies, Greg Plunkett 176 pts

18th AUS197 Terry Riley, David Jordon, Glenn Foley 182 pts

19th CAN288 Steve Chapman, Christophe Ledent, Warren Walhaug 192 pts

20th 1 Paul Young, Craig Wilusz, Nathaniel, 192 pts

21st AUS215 Chris O'Keefe, Chris Gilmour, Kim Leunig 214 pts

22nd USA118 Tony Chapman, Glenn Van Heel, Nigel Brownette 216 pts

23rd AUS117 Terry Foster, Harob Keay, Miles Dracup, Paul Fabricius 223 pts

24th AUS114 Stephen dines, Job Mayberry, Lawson Terputra, Thomas Mears 264 pts

25th AUS139 April Jorgensen, Adam Shand, Danielle Hodgkinson, Jayson Oates 286 pts

23 February 2018