Viper 640 Worlds - Jerwood keeps lead

Click image for a larger image

Australia's Nick Jerwood, Brian DeVries and Matt Jerwood (1,1,16,2) have an 18 point lead from Keith Swinton, Arlyn Mattinson, Ben Marler and Bruce Mattinson (7,5,3,5).

The USA team of Justin Scott, Conor Nicholas and Luke Elliot (2,2,2,3) had the best of the day and move into third place.

In fourth place are Britain's Lawrence Crispin, Hector Cisneros and Luka Crispin (8,9,5,12).

Schweppes Viper 640 World Championship - after races 9 to 12, 1 discard

1st AUS272 Nick Jerwood 2 16 1 1 30 pts

2nd AUS281 Keith Swinton 5 3 5 7 48 pts

3rd USA237 Justin Scott 3 2 2 2 65 pts

4th GBR274 Lawrence Crispin 12 5 9 8 70 pts

5th AUS217 Martin Webster 1 8 6 4 71 pts

6th AUS118 Alex Landwehr 8 6 7 14 80 pts

7th AUS278 Murray Howson [18.0] 4 4 9 83 pts

8th AUS280 Rod Beurteaux 13 11 3 3 90 pts

9th AUS216 Denis Jones 7 1 10 6 93 pts

10th AUS113 Peron Pearse 10 10 8 10 117 pts

11th AUS116 John Park 11 9 11 11 119 pts

12th AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse 14 17 18 12 141 pts

13th AUS112 Nick Lewins 15 19 13 17 146 pts

14th GBR285 David Hitchcock 20 13 12 15 151 pts

15th RSA290 Alex Schon 19 14 20 13 162 pts

16th AUS197 Terry Riley 17 21 21 [21.0] 174 pts

17th AUS198 Mark Griffith 6 15 17 5 175 pts

18th 1 Paul Young [24.0] 22 15 18 179 pts

19th AUS218 Michael Cameron 4 20 14 23 181 pts

20th CAN288 Steve Chapman 16 18 19 19 191 pts

21st AUS117 Terry Foster 25 24 23 20 204 pts

22nd AUS215 Chris O'Keefe 9 12 22 26.0U 204 pts

23rd USA118 Tony Chapman 21 7 16 16 209 pts

24th AUS114 Stephen dines 22 23 24 22 244 pts

25th AUS139 April Jorgensen 23 25 26.0S 26.0S 264 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 February 2018 8:09 GMT