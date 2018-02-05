Viper 640 Worlds - Jerwood keeps lead

No change to the top of the Viper 640 Worlds leaderboard after races 9 to 12 on Thursday.
Australia's Nick Jerwood, Brian DeVries and Matt Jerwood (1,1,16,2) have an 18 point lead from Keith Swinton, Arlyn Mattinson, Ben Marler and Bruce Mattinson (7,5,3,5).
The USA team of Justin Scott, Conor Nicholas and Luke Elliot (2,2,2,3) had the best of the day and move into third place.
In fourth place are Britain's Lawrence Crispin, Hector Cisneros and Luka Crispin (8,9,5,12).
Schweppes Viper 640 World Championship - after races 9 to 12, 1 discard
1st AUS272 Nick Jerwood 2 16 1 1 30 pts
2nd AUS281 Keith Swinton 5 3 5 7 48 pts
3rd USA237 Justin Scott 3 2 2 2 65 pts
4th GBR274 Lawrence Crispin 12 5 9 8 70 pts
5th AUS217 Martin Webster 1 8 6 4 71 pts
6th AUS118 Alex Landwehr 8 6 7 14 80 pts
7th AUS278 Murray Howson [18.0] 4 4 9 83 pts
8th AUS280 Rod Beurteaux 13 11 3 3 90 pts
9th AUS216 Denis Jones 7 1 10 6 93 pts
10th AUS113 Peron Pearse 10 10 8 10 117 pts
11th AUS116 John Park 11 9 11 11 119 pts
12th AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse 14 17 18 12 141 pts
13th AUS112 Nick Lewins 15 19 13 17 146 pts
14th GBR285 David Hitchcock 20 13 12 15 151 pts
15th RSA290 Alex Schon 19 14 20 13 162 pts
16th AUS197 Terry Riley 17 21 21 [21.0] 174 pts
17th AUS198 Mark Griffith 6 15 17 5 175 pts
18th 1 Paul Young [24.0] 22 15 18 179 pts
19th AUS218 Michael Cameron 4 20 14 23 181 pts
20th CAN288 Steve Chapman 16 18 19 19 191 pts
21st AUS117 Terry Foster 25 24 23 20 204 pts
22nd AUS215 Chris O'Keefe 9 12 22 26.0U 204 pts
23rd USA118 Tony Chapman 21 7 16 16 209 pts
24th AUS114 Stephen dines 22 23 24 22 244 pts
25th AUS139 April Jorgensen 23 25 26.0S 26.0S 264 pts
