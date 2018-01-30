Viper 640 Worlds - Jerwood hits the front

Click image for a larger image

Britain's Lawrence Crispin, Hector Cisneros and Luka Crispin drop to third place behind another Aussie team; Keith Swinton, Arlyn Mattinson, Ben Marler and Bruce Mattinson.

Jerwood leads the Championship taking place on the Swan River, hosted by South of Perth Yacht Club after adding another two wins to his scoreline on day 2.

After Jerwood won the opening race, Crispin came back with a win but was unable to stay on the pace and finished with a 16,1,10,13 scoreline for the day.

Swinton with a 2,5,6,5 moved into second behind Jerwood, who with a 1,2,1,3 scoreline for the day has an 18 point lead.

Schweppes Viper 640 World Championship - after 8 races, 1 discard

1st AUS272 Nick Jerwood 10 nett pts 3 1 2 1 1 [26.0U] 1 1

2nd AUS281 Keith Swinton 28 nett pts 5 6 5 2 2 [26.0U] 4 4

3rd GBR274 Lawrence Crispin 36 nett pts 13.0A 10 1 [16.0] 5 1 3 3

4th AUS118 Alex Landwehr 45 nett pts 4 4 3 10 14 4 [14.0] 6

5th AUS278 Murray Howson 49 nett pts [17.0] 7 10 8 8 3 6 7

6th AUS217 Martin Webster 52 nett pts 9.0A [14.0] 6 5 10 8 9 5

7th USA237 Justin Scott 56 nett pts 6 2 17 11 6 [26.0U] 5 9

8th AUS280 Rod Beurteaux 60 nett pts 7 8 15 7 7 5 11 [17.0]

9th AUS216 Denis Jones 69 nett pts 2 3 26.0B 14 3 [26.0U] 13 8

10th AUS116 John Park 77 nett pts 9 13 9 21 11 6 8 [26.0U]

11th AUS113 Peron Pearse 79 nett pts 13 18 11 4 [26.0S] 11 10 12

12th AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse 80 nett pts 12 15 19 20 [26.0R] 2 2 10

13th AUS112 Nick Lewins 82 nett pts [19.0] 17 18 18 4 7 7 11

14th GBR285 David Hitchcock 91 nett pts 15 12 7 3 26.0F 26.0F [26.0R] 2

15th AUS197 Terry Riley 95 nett pts 14 19 [20.0] 9 13 9 17 14

16th RSA290 Gavin Davies 96 nett pts 22 5 8 13 [26.0F] 13 20 15

17th 1 Paul Young 103 nett pts 21 [21.0] 13 12 12 12 15 18

18th AUS117 Terry Foster 112 nett pts 18 20 23 [25.0] 9 10 12 20

19th CAN288 Steve Chapman 119 nett pts 16 9 14 19 26.0S [26.0F] 22 13

20th AUS218 Michael Cameron 120 nett pts 10 22 4 6 26.0S 26.0S 26.0S [26.0R]

21st AUS198 Mark Griffith 132 nett pts 24 11 12 17 26.0F 26.0F [26.0R] 16

22nd AUS215 Chris O'Keefe 135 nett pts 11 23 16 15 26.0F 26.0U 18 [26.0U]

23rd USA118 Tony Chapman 149 nett pts 20 16 21 23 26.0F [26.0R] 21 22

24th AUS114 Stephen dines 153 nett pts 23 25 22 22 26.0F [26.0R] 16 19

25th AUS139 April Jorgensen 164 nett pts 26.0R 24 24 24 26.0S [26.0F] 19 21

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 February 2018 13:38 GMT