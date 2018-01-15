Brits lead at Viper 640 World Championship





Lawrence Crispin opened his series with two third places on, then stepped-up their game with a win and a fifth.

They now have a 12 point lead ahead of Australia's Murray Howson (7,6,3,8) with another Aussie, Nick Jerwood in third place.

Jerwood, better known in the UK as a Flying 15 World Champion, finished the day with three wins and a disqualification, in which he crossed the finish in second place.

The attrition rate reduced the final race to just sixteen starters so the repair crews will be working overtime tonight to have boats ready for tomorrow.

Schweppes Viper 640 World Championship - after 4 races

1st GBR274 Lawrence Crispin 3 3 1 5 12 pts

2nd AUS278 Murray Howson 7 6 3 8 24 pts

3rd AUS272 Nick Jerwood 1 1 26.0U 1 29 pts

4th AUS112 Nick Lewins 11 7 7 4 29 pts

5th AUS217 Martin Webster 5 9 8 10 32 pts

6th AUS281 Keith Swinton 4 4 26.0U 2 36 pts

7th AUS118 Alex Landwehr 6 14 4 14 38 pts

8th AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse 10 2 2 26.0R 40 pts

9th AUS280 Rod Beurteaux 17 11 5 7 40 pts

10th USA237 Justin Scott 9 5 26.0U 6 46 pts

11th AUS216 Denis Jones 8 13 26.0U 3 50 pts

12th AUS116 John Park 26.0U 8 6 11 51 pts

13th AUS117 Terry Foster 20 12 10 9 51 pts

14th AUS197 Terry Riley 14 17 9 13 53 pts

15th 1 Paul Young 18 15 12 12 57 pts

16th AUS113 Peron Pearse 12 10 11 26.0S 59 pts

17th RSA290 Gavin Davies 15 20 13 26.0F 74 pts

18th GBR285 David Hitchcock 2 26.0R 26.0F 26.0F 80 pts

19th CAN288 Steve Chapman 13 22 26.0F 26.0S 87 pts

20th AUS114 Stephen dines 19 16 26.0R 26.0F 87 pts

21st AUS139 April Jorgensen 21 19 26.0F 26.0S 92 pts

22nd AUS198 Mark Griffith 16 26.0R 26.0F 26.0F 94 pts

23rd USA118 Tony Chapman 22 21 26.0R 26.0F 95 pts

24th AUS215 Chris O'Keefe 26.0U 18 26.0U 26.0F 96 pts

25th AUS218 Michael Cameron 26.0R 26.0S 26.0S 26.0S 104 pts

G New

19 February 2018 19:08 GMT