Brits lead at Viper 640 World Championship

After four races, Britain's Lawrence Crispin, Hector Cisneros and Luka Crispin lead the Viper 640 World Championship taking place on the Swan River, hosted by South of Perth Yacht Club.
Lawrence Crispin opened his series with two third places on, then stepped-up their game with a win and a fifth.
They now have a 12 point lead ahead of Australia's Murray Howson (7,6,3,8) with another Aussie, Nick Jerwood in third place.
Jerwood, better known in the UK as a Flying 15 World Champion, finished the day with three wins and a disqualification, in which he crossed the finish in second place.
The attrition rate reduced the final race to just sixteen starters so the repair crews will be working overtime tonight to have boats ready for tomorrow.
Schweppes Viper 640 World Championship - after 4 races
1st GBR274 Lawrence Crispin 3 3 1 5 12 pts
2nd AUS278 Murray Howson 7 6 3 8 24 pts
3rd AUS272 Nick Jerwood 1 1 26.0U 1 29 pts
4th AUS112 Nick Lewins 11 7 7 4 29 pts
5th AUS217 Martin Webster 5 9 8 10 32 pts
6th AUS281 Keith Swinton 4 4 26.0U 2 36 pts
7th AUS118 Alex Landwehr 6 14 4 14 38 pts
8th AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse 10 2 2 26.0R 40 pts
9th AUS280 Rod Beurteaux 17 11 5 7 40 pts
10th USA237 Justin Scott 9 5 26.0U 6 46 pts
11th AUS216 Denis Jones 8 13 26.0U 3 50 pts
12th AUS116 John Park 26.0U 8 6 11 51 pts
13th AUS117 Terry Foster 20 12 10 9 51 pts
14th AUS197 Terry Riley 14 17 9 13 53 pts
15th 1 Paul Young 18 15 12 12 57 pts
16th AUS113 Peron Pearse 12 10 11 26.0S 59 pts
17th RSA290 Gavin Davies 15 20 13 26.0F 74 pts
18th GBR285 David Hitchcock 2 26.0R 26.0F 26.0F 80 pts
19th CAN288 Steve Chapman 13 22 26.0F 26.0S 87 pts
20th AUS114 Stephen dines 19 16 26.0R 26.0F 87 pts
21st AUS139 April Jorgensen 21 19 26.0F 26.0S 92 pts
22nd AUS198 Mark Griffith 16 26.0R 26.0F 26.0F 94 pts
23rd USA118 Tony Chapman 22 21 26.0R 26.0F 95 pts
24th AUS215 Chris O'Keefe 26.0U 18 26.0U 26.0F 96 pts
25th AUS218 Michael Cameron 26.0R 26.0S 26.0S 26.0S 104 pts
G New
19 February 2018 19:08 GMT