Viper 640 Worlds set for Aussie championship

The International Viper 640 Class 2018 World Championship will take place at the South of Perth Yacht Club, Western Australia.
A fleet of 26 boats from Australia, Canada, England, South Africa and the USA are expected to contest the series.
Two teams from Britain are competing: former Laser world champion Lawrence Crispin of Stone Sailing Club and David Hitchcock of Hayling Island SC.
Australia has the largest contingent with sailors, coming from as far as Queensland and New South Wales. Western Australia will field a strong team, with boats from Perth and Albany.
SoPYC is one of the largest yacht clubs in Australia with more the 2,300 members and truly magnificent world class facilities.
Click image for a larger image
Viper 640 World Championship Entries
AUS112 Nick Lewins South of Perth YC
AUS113 Peron Pearse Princess Royal SC
AUS114 Stephen dines Princess Royal SC
AUS116 John Park South of Perth YC
AUS117 Terry Foster South of Perth YC
AUS118 Alex Landwehr South of Perth YC
AUS139 April Jorgensen South of Perth YC
AUS197 Terry Riley Bundaberg
AUS198 Mark Griffith Bundaberg
AUS215 Chris O'Keefe South of Perth YC
AUS217 Martin Webster RFBYC
AUS218 Michael Cameron South of Perth YC
AUS272 Nick Jerwood South of Perth YC
AUS278 Murray Howson Princess Royal SC
AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse South of Perth YC
AUS280 Rod Beurteaux South of Perth YC
AUS281 Keith Swinton South of Perth YC
CAN288 Steve Chapman Britannia YC
GBR274 Lawrence Crispin Stone SC
GBR275 David Hitchcock Hayling Island SC
RSA290 Alex Schon Lake Deneys YC
USAXXX Paul Young Fort Walton YC, BBSC, SSS
USA118 Tony Chapman Arizona YC / Alamitos Bay YC
USA237 Justin Scott Noroton YC
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
12 February 2018 11:37 GMT