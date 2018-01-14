Viper 640 Worlds set for Aussie championship

A fleet of 26 boats from Australia, Canada, England, South Africa and the USA are expected to contest the series.

Two teams from Britain are competing: former Laser world champion Lawrence Crispin of Stone Sailing Club and David Hitchcock of Hayling Island SC.

Australia has the largest contingent with sailors, coming from as far as Queensland and New South Wales. Western Australia will field a strong team, with boats from Perth and Albany.

SoPYC is one of the largest yacht clubs in Australia with more the 2,300 members and truly magnificent world class facilities.

Viper 640 World Championship Entries

AUS112 Nick Lewins South of Perth YC

AUS113 Peron Pearse Princess Royal SC

AUS114 Stephen dines Princess Royal SC

AUS116 John Park South of Perth YC

AUS117 Terry Foster South of Perth YC

AUS118 Alex Landwehr South of Perth YC

AUS139 April Jorgensen South of Perth YC

AUS197 Terry Riley Bundaberg

AUS198 Mark Griffith Bundaberg

AUS215 Chris O'Keefe South of Perth YC

AUS217 Martin Webster RFBYC

AUS218 Michael Cameron South of Perth YC

AUS272 Nick Jerwood South of Perth YC

AUS278 Murray Howson Princess Royal SC

AUS279 Graeme Monkhouse South of Perth YC

AUS280 Rod Beurteaux South of Perth YC

AUS281 Keith Swinton South of Perth YC

CAN288 Steve Chapman Britannia YC

GBR274 Lawrence Crispin Stone SC

GBR275 David Hitchcock Hayling Island SC

RSA290 Alex Schon Lake Deneys YC

USAXXX Paul Young Fort Walton YC, BBSC, SSS

USA118 Tony Chapman Arizona YC / Alamitos Bay YC

USA237 Justin Scott Noroton YC

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 February 2018 11:37 GMT