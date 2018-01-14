Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse in Monaco

With 12 nations represented on 80 boats, there was no downtime for the bay of Monaco.

This 34th edition delighted competitors including the 2008 Laser Olympic champion Paul Goodison (Melges20):

“It’s great to be able to come here in the middle of winter and enjoy back-to-back races in ideal conditions against a high-level field.”

In the J/70, the flagship class of the Yacht Club de Monaco, which boasts the biggest concentration of J/70s in the Mediterranean with 20 boats, the competition redoubled its efforts to overtake the season’s leader.

The big absentee this weekend was Valeria Kovalenko and her team on Art Tube who left the field free for the rest of the fleet.

Three boats managed to widen the gap over the eight races. The near-flawless Swiss team on CDE.CH helmed by Guillaume Girod was rewarded with 1st place

The next regatta in Monaco is the final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, 9-11 March.

Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse - Overall Leaders

J/70 – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse

1er : Guillaume Girod (CDE.CH) – (SUI) – 24 points

2e : Vincenzo Onorato (Mascalzone Latino) – (ITA) – 38 points

3e : Mario Garcia Soerensen (Mandachuva) – (BRA) – 42 points

J/70 – Corinthiens – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse

1er : Nicolas Bouchet (Ponante) – (MON) – 45 points

2e : Emanuel Muller (Attaque) – (SUI) – 47 points

3e : Amaury Berger (Sirocco) – (MON) – 52 points

Melges 20 – Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series – Final après 4 actes

1er : Alexander Mikhaylik (Alex Team) – (RUS) – 47 points

2e: Ludovico Fassitelli (Junda) – (MON) – 59 points

3e : Maxim Titarenko (Leviathan) – (RUS) – 83 points

Melges 20 – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse

1er : Alexander Mikhaylik (Alex Team) – (RUS) – 12 points

2e : Manfredi Vianini Tolomei (Maolca) – (ITA) – 17 points

3e : Pavel Grachev (Medyza) – (RUS) – 17 points

Longzte Premier– Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse

1er : Steffen Schneider (Outsider) – (SUI) – 8 points

2e : Jarmo Wieland (Shensu) – (SUI) – 14 points

3e : Thomas Begher (Corvus) – (GER) – 18 points

Smeralda 888 – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse

1er : Timofey Sukhotin (Beda) – (MON) – 12 points

2e: Charles de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles (Vamos mi Amor) – (MON) – 17 points

3e : Marco Favale (Smeralda 6) – (MON) – 17 points

Star – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse

1er : Roberto Benamati (BestWind) – (ITA) – 9 points

2e : Christian Nehammer (8423) – (AUT) – 15 points

3e : Steffen Rutz (Squalo Bianco VII) – (SUI) – 19 points

