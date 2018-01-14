Keelboat
 

Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse in Monaco

As every year in February, some 300 sailors in five classes descended on Monaco to compete for the Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse of eight races in beautiful sailing conditions.

With 12 nations represented on 80 boats, there was no downtime for the bay of Monaco.

This 34th edition delighted competitors including the 2008 Laser Olympic champion Paul Goodison (Melges20):

“It’s great to be able to come here in the middle of winter and enjoy back-to-back races in ideal conditions against a high-level field.”

In the J/70, the flagship class of the Yacht Club de Monaco, which boasts the biggest concentration of J/70s in the Mediterranean with 20 boats, the competition redoubled its efforts to overtake the season’s leader.

The big absentee this weekend was Valeria Kovalenko and her team on Art Tube who left the field free for the rest of the fleet.

Three boats managed to widen the gap over the eight races. The near-flawless Swiss team on CDE.CH helmed by Guillaume Girod was rewarded with 1st place

The next regatta in Monaco is the final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, 9-11 March.

Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse - Overall Leaders

J/70 – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse
1er : Guillaume Girod (CDE.CH) – (SUI) – 24 points
2e : Vincenzo Onorato (Mascalzone Latino) – (ITA) – 38 points
3e : Mario Garcia Soerensen (Mandachuva) – (BRA) – 42 points

J/70 – Corinthiens – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse
1er : Nicolas Bouchet (Ponante) – (MON) – 45 points
2e : Emanuel Muller (Attaque) – (SUI) – 47 points
3e : Amaury Berger (Sirocco) – (MON) – 52 points

Melges 20 – Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series – Final après 4 actes
1er : Alexander Mikhaylik (Alex Team) – (RUS) – 47 points
2e: Ludovico Fassitelli (Junda) – (MON) – 59 points
3e : Maxim Titarenko (Leviathan) – (RUS) – 83 points

Melges 20 – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse
1er : Alexander Mikhaylik (Alex Team) – (RUS) – 12 points
2e : Manfredi Vianini Tolomei (Maolca) – (ITA) – 17 points
3e : Pavel Grachev (Medyza) – (RUS) – 17 points

Longzte Premier– Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse
1er : Steffen Schneider (Outsider) – (SUI) – 8 points
2e : Jarmo Wieland (Shensu) – (SUI) – 14 points
3e : Thomas Begher (Corvus) – (GER) – 18 points

Smeralda 888 – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse
1er : Timofey Sukhotin (Beda) – (MON) – 12 points
2e: Charles de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles (Vamos mi Amor) – (MON) – 17 points
3e : Marco Favale (Smeralda 6) – (MON) – 17 points

Star – Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse
1er : Roberto Benamati (BestWind) – (ITA) – 9 points
2e : Christian Nehammer (8423) – (AUT) – 15 points
3e : Steffen Rutz (Squalo Bianco VII) – (SUI) – 19 points

G New
12 February 2018 10:10 GMT

