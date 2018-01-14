Melges 20 Miami Winter Series - Freides wins and leads

Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee took the overall win alongside of team members Morgan Reeser as tactician and Charlie Smythe, at the second stage of the Melges 20 Miami Winter Series.
Confirming the final podium positions are Russia's Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika in second, and following in third, flying high with the Monaquese flag, was Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr.
With two rounds of 2017-18 Miami Winter Series racing complete, the ranking is well on its way to being defined.
Freides officially commands the lead by a slim margin. Prosikin and Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs round out the podium spots.
Onorato and Alexis Michas' Midnight Sun completes the top five.
Melges 20 Miami Winter Series - Event 2 Final
1.) USA - Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 1-1-1-2-[3]-2 = 7 pts
2.) RUS - Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; [12]-2-3-5-1-4 = 15 pts
3.) MON - Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO, JR.; 6-3-[8]-6-2-8 = 25 pts
4.) USA - Alexis Michas, MIDNIGHT SUN; 4-6-9-1-6-[11] = 26 pts
5.) USA - Daniel Thielman, KUAI; 8-[13]-6-3-9-5 = 31 pts
Melges 20 Miami Winter Series (After two events)
1.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 2 pts.
2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; 5 pts.
3.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS; 8 pts.
4.) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO, JR.; 8 pts
5.) Alexis Michas, MIDNIGHT SUN; 11 pts.
12 February 2018 9:47 GMT