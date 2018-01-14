O'Leary brothers win Star Mid-Winter Series





A 10 and 6 defended their first place on the final day of the Midwinters with sun and a 15kn breeze.

Paul Cayard and Josh Revkin (5,2) USA moved to take second place, with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise USA winning the two final races to finish third.

Paul Cayard was the overall winner of the Miami Star Winter Series, for the five Star events starting in November and concluding with this event.

Miami Star Mid-Winter Series - Final leading positions (44 entries)

1st IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 46 pts

2nd USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 60 pts

3rd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 62 pts

4th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 64 pts

5th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 64 pts

6th BRA 8510 Luca Modena / Sergio Lambertenghi 70 pts

7th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 75 pts

8th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 80 pts

9th SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt / Joost Houweling 96 pts

10th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Mark Strube 99 pts

11th UKR 8493 Vasyl Gureyev 103 pts

12th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahony 104 pts

13th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Jan Eli Gravad 107 pts

14th USA 8521 John MacCausland / Roger Cheer 109 pts

15th USA 8506 Stephen Braverman / Ron Rezac 146 pts

16th CAN 8445 Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner 147 pts

17th USA 8059 Robert Lippincott / Arnis Baltins 168 pts

18th USA 8008 Phil Toth / Jessie Fielding 173 pts

19th USA 8250 Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 173 pts

20th GER 8361 Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 179 pts

21st USA 66 Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolf 189 pts

22nd USA 8379 Erwan le Gall / Edoardo Natucci 198 pts

23rd 7999 Chris Dold / Bob Hemming 206 pts

24th USA 8217 Mike phinney / Alex Baker 207 pts

25th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Anthony Shanks 213 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 February 2018 8:02 GMT