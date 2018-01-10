Miami Star Winter Series - Irish lead after day 3





The Irish team of Peter O’leary and his brother Robert O’Leary have sailed steadily and are now comfortably in the lead with 30 points.

Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada are second with 44 points while Josh and Paul Cayard and Josh Revkin have moved up to 3rd with 53 points.

Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup day 3 (44 entries)

1 IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 3 6 3 9 3 6 30 pts

2 USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 21 2 1 3 5 12 44 pts

3 USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 20 11 4 2 1 15 53 pts

4 USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 5 17 7 4 4 17 54 pts

5 USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 13 9 13 11 8 1 55 pts

6 BRA 8210 Luca Modena / Sergio Lambertenghi 1 10 10 7 12 20 60 pts

7 USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 19 21 5 6 2 7 60 pts

8 DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Jan Eli Gravad 4 1 16 16 21 5 63 pts

9 USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 11 5 2 1 48/UFD 2 69 pts

10 UKR 8493 Vasyl Gureyev 2 19 9 14 11 14 69 pts

GBR:

27 GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Anthony Shanks 41 49/DNF 8 48/DNF 6 10 162 pts

Full results available here

