Melges 20 - Drew Freides gets his picket fence!

Click image for a larger image

Freides showed why his team is currently the best Meles 20 team on the planet; superior downwind sailing.

Nailing the angle of heel, smooth boat handling and with sure tactics, Freides grabbed the lead and never looked back followed by Whitmyer and Italy's Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's RAYA.

Race Two got started without delay, and much like the breeze for all other Melges 20 events this winter season, the winner of the race was on repeat.

Freides again showed solid speed around the track and after a brief tussle with a few teams from 'across the pond,' he took the win followed by Russia's Vladimir Prosikhin on NIKA, and Achille Onorato's famous MASCALZONE LATINO, JR.

The third and final race of the day began with the same conditions, and Freides went for the elusive 'picket fence' scoreline, and his PACIFIC YANKEE team proved invincible handing in a golden 1-1-1 scoreline.

Denmark's Bo Boje Pedersen on UPUPUP showed his capabilities to grab second. Prosikhin rounded out a solid day finishing third.

Melges 20 Miami Winter Series : Event 2 after 3 races

1 USA 300 Drew Freides 1 1 1 3 pts

2 MON 301 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 3 8 4 15 pts

3 RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 12 2 3 17 pts

4 MON 23 Achille Onorato 6 3 8 17 pts

5 USA 217 Wes Whitmyer Jr 2 5 12 19 pts

6 USA 14 Paul Reilly 5 4 10 19 pts

7 USA 305 Alexis Michas 4 6 9 19 pts

8 RUS 898 Igor Rytov 9 7 5 21 pts

9 RUS 47 Oleg Evdokimenko 7 11 7 25 pts

10 DEN 218 Bo Boje Pedersen 14 10 2 26 pts

11 USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 8 13 6 27 pts

12 USA 280 Bob Moran 10 9 15 34 pts

13 USA 228 Jason Michas 11 14 11 36 pts

14 RUS 265 Yurii Morozov 13 12 14 39 pts

15 USA 290 John Brown 15 15 13 43 pts

16 USA 238 Steven Boho 16 16 16 48 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

10 February 2018 11:29 GMT