In race 1, Luca Modena and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy led wire to wire, sailing smart and fast. Second was Vasyl Gureyev CRO (2,19) and third Peter and Robert O'Leary IRL (3,6).

Race 2 went to Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad DEN (4,2) with in second Augie Diaz and Bruno PradaUSA (21,2) and third Jim Buckingham and Mark Strube USA (30,3).

Overall Schönherr and Gravad lead by four points from Peter Robert O'Leary, with Modena and Lambertenghi in third place.

There are three more days, and six more races, to go. The forecast for rest of the weekend is in the 12 knot range.

Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup day 1 (44 entries)

1 DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Jan Eli Gravad 4 1 5 pts

2 IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 3 6 9 pts

3 BRA 8210 Luca Modena / Sergio Lambertenghi 1 10 11 pts

4 USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 11 5 16 pts

5 USA 8521 John MacCausland / Roger Cheer 14 4 18 pts

6 66 Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolf 7 13 20 pts

7 UKR 8493 Vasyl Gureyev 2 19 21 pts

8 USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 5 17 22 pts

9 USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 13 9 22 pts

10 USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 21 2 23 pts

11 SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt / Joost Houweling 16 8 24 pts

12 USA 8401 Luke Lawrence / Ian Coleman 9 16 25 pts

13 USA 8484 Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry 8 18 26 pts

14 USA 8059 Robert Lippincott / Arnis Baltins 12 14 26 pts

15 USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 20 11 31 pts

16 USA 8008 Phil Toth / Jessie Fielding 6 26 32 pts

17 USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Mark Strube 30 3 33 pts

18 USA 8187 Skip Dieball / Tim Ray 28 7 35 pts

19 GER 8361 Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 10 25 35 pts

20 7779 Chris Dold / Bob Hemming 25 12 37 pts

9 February 2018 15:49 GMT