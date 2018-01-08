Lawrie Smith wins Etchells Florida State Championship





Smith, sailing GBR1434 Alfie, won two of the five races and kept all their scores in the top 10 to win by 4 points over the 2017 World Champion Steve Benjamin in second.

Steve Benjamin was sailing with Michael Menninger, Ian Liberty, and Johnny Goldberry.

Third place went to Jim Cunningham with Jeff Madrigali, Mark Ivey, and Serena Vilage.

In fourth place was Scott Kaufman, with Alec Anderson, Lucas Calabrase and Jesse Kirkland.

Rounding out the top five was Peter Duncan along with Andrew Palfrey and Jud Smith.

Taking the 2018 Florida State Championship Trophy for the third straight year as the top Florida boat was Steve Benjamin and crew.

The series finale is the Mid-Winter’s East Regatta on March 2-4.

Etchells Florida State Championship Regatta - Final Results (46 entries)

1st GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith / P. Andrada / G. Ribeiro / R. Parslow 7 pts

2nd USA 1262 Steve Benjamin / M. Menninger / Ian Liberty / J. Goldsberry 11 pts

3rd USA 1408 Jim Cunningham / J. Madrigali / M. Ivey / S. Vilage 19 pts

4th USA 1198 Scott Kaufman / A. Anderson / L. Calabrase / J. Kirkland 21 pts

5th USA 926 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Jud Smith 27 pts

6th USA 1208 Kevin Grainger / Chuck Norris / Mark Mendelblatt 29 pts

7th USA 1349 Senet Bischoff / Dan Litchfield / Clay Bischoff 30 pts

8th USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb / Morten Henriksen / Skip Dieball 32 pts

9th BER 1454 Dirk Kneulman / M. Watson / A. Beadsworth / A. Macrae 35 pts

10th GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic / Andrew Mills / Philip Carlsson 36 pts

11th USA 1455 William Douglass / Chris Larson / Mark Andrews 46 pts

12th USA 1414 Jay Cross / George Peet / Michael Buckley / Wilson Stout 48 pts

13th USA 1412 Steve Girling / Adrian Owles / Taylor Walker 49 pts

14th USA 1305 Michael Gavin / William Abbott / Mike Wolfs 50 pts

15th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Jeff Eiber / Daniel Septembre / Chris Nesbitt 58 pts

16th USA 928 Ched Proctor / Bill Mauk / R. Melendez / J. Benvenutti 59 pts

17th USA 1405 Jose Fuentes / Luke Lawrence / Ian Coleman 65 pts

18th USA 1415 Shannon Bush / Brad Boston / Phil Trinter 68 pts

19th USA 1296 Jamie Hilton / C. Busch / R. Borges / S, Hermus 69 pts

20th USA 1394 George Francisco / Karl Anderson / Ezra Culver 71 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 February 2018 9:25 GMT