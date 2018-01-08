Keelboat
 

Lawrie Smith wins Etchells Florida State Championship

Lawrie Smith, sailing with Hugo Rocha, Goncalo Ribeiro and Ruben Sole, won Act 3 of the 2017-18 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series, the Florida State Championship, over the weekend.


Smith, sailing GBR1434 Alfie, won two of the five races and kept all their scores in the top 10 to win by 4 points over the 2017 World Champion Steve Benjamin in second.

Steve Benjamin was sailing with Michael Menninger, Ian Liberty, and Johnny Goldberry.

Third place went to Jim Cunningham with Jeff Madrigali, Mark Ivey, and Serena Vilage.

In fourth place was Scott Kaufman, with Alec Anderson, Lucas Calabrase and Jesse Kirkland.

Rounding out the top five was Peter Duncan along with Andrew Palfrey and Jud Smith.

Taking the 2018 Florida State Championship Trophy for the third straight year as the top Florida boat was Steve Benjamin and crew.

The series finale is the Mid-Winter’s East Regatta on March 2-4.

Etchells Florida State Championship Regatta - Final Results (46 entries)

1st   GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith / P. Andrada / G. Ribeiro / R. Parslow 7 pts
2nd   USA 1262 Steve Benjamin / M. Menninger / Ian Liberty / J. Goldsberry 11 pts
3rd   USA 1408 Jim Cunningham / J. Madrigali / M. Ivey / S. Vilage 19 pts
4th   USA 1198 Scott Kaufman / A. Anderson / L. Calabrase / J. Kirkland 21 pts
5th   USA 926 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Jud Smith 27 pts
6th   USA 1208 Kevin Grainger / Chuck Norris / Mark Mendelblatt 29 pts
7th   USA 1349 Senet Bischoff / Dan Litchfield / Clay Bischoff 30 pts
8th   USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb / Morten Henriksen / Skip Dieball 32 pts
9th   BER 1454 Dirk Kneulman / M. Watson / A. Beadsworth / A. Macrae 35 pts
10th   GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic / Andrew Mills / Philip Carlsson 36 pts
11th   USA 1455 William Douglass / Chris Larson / Mark Andrews 46 pts
12th   USA 1414 Jay Cross / George Peet / Michael Buckley / Wilson Stout 48 pts
13th   USA 1412 Steve Girling / Adrian Owles / Taylor Walker 49 pts
14th   USA 1305 Michael Gavin / William Abbott / Mike Wolfs 50 pts
15th   USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Jeff Eiber / Daniel Septembre / Chris Nesbitt 58 pts
16th   USA 928 Ched Proctor / Bill Mauk / R. Melendez / J. Benvenutti 59 pts
17th   USA 1405 Jose Fuentes / Luke Lawrence / Ian Coleman 65 pts
18th   USA 1415 Shannon Bush / Brad Boston / Phil Trinter 68 pts
19th   USA 1296 Jamie Hilton / C. Busch / R. Borges / S, Hermus 69 pts
20th   USA 1394 George Francisco / Karl Anderson / Ezra Culver 71 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
5 February 2018 9:25 GMT

