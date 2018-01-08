New Cowes Spring Classics Regatta

After the Race, Oil on Canvas - Click image for a larger image

The regatta is taking place from 11 – 13 May and will be based at Shepards Wharf Marina. Racing will be organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club with two races on Saturday 12 May and one longer race on Sunday 13 May.

The organisers, Mary Scott-Jackson of MSJ Events and Martin Nott, a local wooden boat builder, felt that it would be a welcome addition to the existing classic regattas that are held on the Solent and a great season-opener.

Although they expect people to take the racing seriously, it will very much be a relaxed regatta conducted in a gentlemanly manner in keeping with the age of the yachts.

The aim is to make the social side and the appreciation of the history of the competing yachts as important as the racing.

Competitors may chose the handicap system they race under.

The intention is for Cruisers & Cruiser Racers, Metre Yachts and Modern Spirit of Tradition Yachts to race to IRC Handicaps.

Affordable Classic Cruisers and Day Boats under KLR handicaps. Gaff Rigged Yachts and Pilot Cutters according to OGA Handicaps.

Entry for the regatta is now open and more details on how to enter can be found online at www.cowesspringclassics.com

Note the Early Bird Offer - 10% discount for entries received before February 9th 2018.

