Ingate, aged 92, wins Dragon Prince Philip Cup

Gordon Ingate, aged 92, crewed by Amy Walsh and David Giles, won the Dragon class Prince Philip Cup/Australian Championship at the Metung Yacht Club in Victoria.


Ingate took three race wins from seven races to finish four points ahead of Robert Campell in second place and Graeme Aldersea in third place.

This is Ingate's fourth Prince Philip Cup in a yachting career spanning over 75 years.

Ingate has represented Australia at the Admiral’s Cup and the Olympic Games, challenged for the America’s Cup, and gone close to winning the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race with Caprice of Huon in 1972.

Dragon - Prince Philip Cup/Australian Championship - Final (25 entries)

1st 217 WHIMSICAL G Ingate A Walsh D Giles RSYS 14 pts
2nd 600 PENNYFARTHING R Campbell T Cummins T Ford RCYC 18 pts
3rd f193 ADIOS III G Aldersea J Aldersea J Warren MYC 24 pts
4th 219 RIGA S Anderson J Moncrieff S Eyssautier RFBYC 28 pts
5th 213 SHAPES G Totterdell J Fitzhardinge J Shellabear RFBYC 35 pts
6th 210 LINNEA R Hammond S Anderson A Phillips RFBYC 37 pts
7th 201 WIZZARDRY R Chatfield K Chatfield P Massee RFBYC 38 pts
8th 7 WILD ROSE T Smith F Haes M Sill SYC 43 pts
9th 82 GHOST M Johnson J Johnson L Johnson GLYC 48 pts
10th 13 MERUM J Hatch K Hatch H Pearce FS 50 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
15 January 2018 9:45 GMT

