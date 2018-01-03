Etchells - Taylor almost there

Click image for a larger image

Another day of great racing with only one retirement due to a swimming incident shows just how close the racing has become in this fleet.

As the discard comes into play after five races, Taylor's 2 - 1 scoreline Thursday took him ten points clear of Michael Manford, Dean McAullay and Nick Gray (13,4).

David Turton (6,3) is a further two points back in third place, tied on points with Jeanne-Claude Strong.

Final racing is Friday.

Etchells 2018 Australian Championships - Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)

1st AUS947 Graeme Taylor & James Mayo & Richard Allanson 8 pts

2nd AUS1402 Michael Manford & Dean McAullay & Nick Gray 18 pts

3rd AUS885 David Turton & Josh Torpy & Klaus Lorenz 20 pts

4th AUS1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong & Seve Jarvin & Marcus Burke & Kate Devereux 20 pts

5th AUS1449 Martin Hill & Mark Langford & Julian Plante & Joachim Aschenbrenner 26 pts

6th AUS1244 Douglas McGain & Michael OBrien & Anthony Nossiter 29 pts

7th AUS874 Chris Hampton & Sam Haines & Charlie Cumbley 38 pts

8th AUS1382 Peter Chappell & Graeme Johnson & Luke Payne 39 pts

9th AUS1374 Raymond Smith & Peter Nicholas & Michael Hughes 44 pts

10th AUS990 Ben Durham & Andy Fethers & Sean Gregory 47 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

11 January 2018 11:26 GMT