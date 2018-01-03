Keelboat
 

Etchells - Taylor almost there

Graeme Taylor, James Mayo and Richard Allanson take a ten point lead after six races completed at the Etchells Australian Championships.

Click image for a larger image

Another day of great racing with only one retirement due to a swimming incident shows just how close the racing has become in this fleet.

As the discard comes into play after five races, Taylor's 2 - 1 scoreline Thursday took him ten points clear of Michael Manford, Dean McAullay and Nick Gray (13,4).

David Turton (6,3) is a further two points back in third place, tied on points with Jeanne-Claude Strong.

Final racing is Friday.

Etchells 2018 Australian Championships - Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)

1st AUS947 Graeme Taylor & James Mayo & Richard Allanson 8 pts
2nd AUS1402 Michael Manford & Dean McAullay & Nick Gray 18 pts
3rd AUS885 David Turton & Josh Torpy & Klaus Lorenz 20 pts
4th AUS1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong & Seve Jarvin & Marcus Burke & Kate Devereux 20 pts
5th AUS1449 Martin Hill & Mark Langford & Julian Plante & Joachim Aschenbrenner 26 pts
6th AUS1244 Douglas McGain & Michael OBrien & Anthony Nossiter 29 pts
7th AUS874 Chris Hampton & Sam Haines & Charlie Cumbley 38 pts
8th AUS1382 Peter Chappell & Graeme Johnson & Luke Payne 39 pts
9th AUS1374 Raymond Smith & Peter Nicholas & Michael Hughes 44 pts
10th AUS990 Ben Durham & Andy Fethers & Sean Gregory 47 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
11 January 2018 11:26 GMT

Related articles

Etchells - Taylor almost there 11 January 2018 11:26
SB20 Worlds - Achille Nebout of France is new Champion 11 January 2018 9:38
SB20 Worlds day 4 - Follin back in the Game 10 January 2018 11:05
Graeme Taylor Nails R4 at Etchells Australian Nationals 10 January 2018 10:34
Graeme Taylor early leader at Etchells Australian Nationals 9 January 2018 13:48
SB20 Worlds - Pollard takes lead in Hobart 9 January 2018 9:41
Cayard and Lijedahl win Miami Star Winter Series 8 January 2018 23:16
SB20 Worlds - Powell challenges for lead on day 2 8 January 2018 9:42
Aussie lead after first day of SB20 Worlds 7 January 2018 10:52
SB20 Worlds - French Youth Team hot favourite 5 January 2018 9:38
SB20 Pre-Worlds - Follin extends lead on day 2 4 January 2018 10:13
SB20 Pre-Worlds - Robin Follin takes early wins 3 January 2018 22:50


Latest






















UK Hosted