SB20 Worlds - Achille Nebout of France is new Champion

Achille Nebout took the championship lead after winning the first race of the final day ahead of Michael OConner (2,BFD) of Ireland.

Chamionship leader, Robin Follin of France, slipped back with a 15 in that race, while Britain's Richard Powell kept his hopes alive with a fourth place.

The final race required the black flag to get it started and among those removed were Britain's John Pollard (7, BFD) and Aussie Michael Cooper (17, BFD).

Nebout took second behind Hugo Feydit (6, 1) of France to confirm the title win with Frazer Read (33, 3) of Australia taking third.

Overall Nebout finished nine points clear of Robin Follin with third podium place going to Richard Powell.

SB20 World Championship - Final Leaders after 12 races (59 entries)

1st FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 2 -11 7 -25 11 3 3 8 3 4 1 2 44 pts

2nd FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin (60)BFD 8 3 3 -23 1 8 1 9 1 15 4 53 pts

3rd GBR 3728 POWELL, Richard 10 -32 8 2 1 -13 10 11 1 3 4 7 57 pts

4th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 13 17 5 -23 4 -35 17 17 4 2 6 1 86 pts

5th GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 6 12 6 14 3 10 1 3 24 -30 7 (60)BFD 86 pts

6th AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett -26 16 11 1 2 11 4 7 -19 13 12 11 88 pts

7th AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 3 3 1 9 (60)UFD 2 7 32 6 9 17 (60)BFD 89 pts

8th AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg -25 7 15 5 7 14 5 5 14 -26 20 18 110 pts

9th AUS 3756 NOYE, Elliott 11 -24 18 7 -33 4 9 15 13 23 5 6 111 pts

10th AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick -28 14 25 6 8 -29 12 2 11 14 14 12 118 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 January 2018 8:00 GMT