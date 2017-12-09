Keelboat
 

SB20 Worlds day 4 - Follin back in the Game

Robin Follin of France hit the top of the SB20 Worlds leaderboard to complete his long climb back after a black flag disqualification on day 1.

Robin Follin FRA3653 - Click image for a larger image

Cooper is another competitor walking the tightrope of a disqualification (in R5) in his scoreline as he battles for the title.

With both the leaders carrying disqualifcations and also high second discards, the opprotunity is there for the two British entries in fourth and fifth.

Richard Powell picked up his second win and a third place to sit fourth, and although John Pollard (24,30) had a complete disaster of a day, he will not be giving up on a podium finish.

SB20 World Championship Leaders after 10 races (59 entries)

1st FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin (60)BFD 8 3 3 -23 1 8 1 9 1 34 pts
2nd AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 3 3 1 9 (60)UFD 2 7 -32 6 9 40 pts
3rd FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 2 -11 7 -25 11 3 3 8 3 4 41 pts
4th GBR 3728 POWELL, Richard 10 -32 8 2 1 -13 10 11 1 3 46 pts
5th GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 6 12 6 14 3 10 1 3 -24 -30 55 pts
6th AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett -26 16 11 1 2 11 4 7 -19 13 65 pts
7th AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg -25 7 15 5 7 14 5 5 14 -26 72 pts
8th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 13 17 5 -23 4 -35 17 17 4 2 79 pts
9th AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick -28 14 25 6 8 -29 12 2 11 14 92 pts
10th AUS 3747 GOUGH, Rob -31 15 19 4 -31 23 6 4 2 21 94 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 January 2018 11:05 GMT

