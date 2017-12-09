SB20 Worlds day 4 - Follin back in the Game

Robin Follin FRA3653 - Click image for a larger image

Cooper is another competitor walking the tightrope of a disqualification (in R5) in his scoreline as he battles for the title.

With both the leaders carrying disqualifcations and also high second discards, the opprotunity is there for the two British entries in fourth and fifth.

Richard Powell picked up his second win and a third place to sit fourth, and although John Pollard (24,30) had a complete disaster of a day, he will not be giving up on a podium finish.

SB20 World Championship Leaders after 10 races (59 entries)

1st FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin (60)BFD 8 3 3 -23 1 8 1 9 1 34 pts

2nd AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 3 3 1 9 (60)UFD 2 7 -32 6 9 40 pts

3rd FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 2 -11 7 -25 11 3 3 8 3 4 41 pts

4th GBR 3728 POWELL, Richard 10 -32 8 2 1 -13 10 11 1 3 46 pts

5th GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 6 12 6 14 3 10 1 3 -24 -30 55 pts

6th AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett -26 16 11 1 2 11 4 7 -19 13 65 pts

7th AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg -25 7 15 5 7 14 5 5 14 -26 72 pts

8th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 13 17 5 -23 4 -35 17 17 4 2 79 pts

9th AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick -28 14 25 6 8 -29 12 2 11 14 92 pts

10th AUS 3747 GOUGH, Rob -31 15 19 4 -31 23 6 4 2 21 94 pts

