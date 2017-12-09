Graeme Taylor Nails R4 at Etchells Australian Nationals

Graeme Taylor AUS 947 - Click image for a larger image

As per the forecast, the ‘Fremantle Doctor’ made an appearance on the second day of the Championship to provide 32 competitors with the sort of sailing conditions Fremantle is renowned for.

By the final top mark rounding, Graeme Taylor and his team of James Mayo and Richard Allanson were really stretching their legs pulling well clear of the fleet.

Martin Hill and his team, Mark Langford, Julian Plante and Joachim Aschenbrenner also pulled clear in second with the rest fighting over third.

The final run was typical ‘Freo Doctor’ full on screaming with boats recording boat speeds in the region of 15 - 18 knots.

As crews rode the waves across the finish line the audible whoops, could clearly be heard from the committee boat.

Graeme Taylor recorded his first win of the regatta to move 5 points clear overall.

Martin Hill crossed second to go third overall and Peter Chappell and his local team of Graeme Johnson and Luke Payne sailed an excellent race to record their best result of the regatta a 3rd.

Etchells 2018 Australian Championships after 4 races (32 entries)

1 AUS947 Graeme Taylor & James Mayo & Richard Allanson 2( 2) 2( 2) 4( 4) 1( 1) 9 pts

2 AUS1402 Michael Manford & Dean McAullay & Nick Gray 6( 6) 1( 1) 2( 2) 5( 5) 14 pts

3 AUS1449 Martin Hill & Mark Langford & Julian Plante & Joachim Aschenbrenner 1( 1) 10( 10) 5( 5) 2( 2) 18 pts

4 AUS1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong & Seve Jarvin & Marcus Burke & Kate Devereux 3( 3) 9( 9) 3( 3) 11( 11) 26 pts

5 AUS885 David Turton & Josh Torpy & Klaus Lorenz 17( 17) 3( 3) 1( 1) 7( 7) 28 pts

6 AUS1244 Douglas McGain & Michael OBrien & Anthony Nossiter 13( 13) 4( 4) 8( 8) 4( 4) 29 pts

7 AUS874 Chris Hampton & Sam Haines & Charlie Cumbley 4( 4) 14( 14) 7( 7) 8( 8) 33 pts

8 AUS990 Ben Durham & Andy Fethers & Sean Gregory 14( 14) 7( 7) 9( 9) 10( 10) 40 pts

9 AUS1374 Raymond Smith & Peter Nicholas & Michael Hughes 5( 5) 12( 12) 12( 12) 12( 12) 41 pts

10 AUS1382 Peter Chappell & Graeme Johnson & Luke Payne 11( 11) 17( 17) 11( 11) 3( 3) 42 pts

11 AUS1325 Peter McNeill & Gary Smith & Dean Blatchford 20( 20) 5( 5) 10( 10) 9( 9) 44 pts

12 AUS1226 Martin Webster & Chris Smith & Adele Jackson & Bjorne Neilson 9( 9) 6( 6) 15( 15) 19( 19) 49 pts

13 AUS1267 Bill Steele & Sam Gilmour & Emilia Horn & Alex Landwehr 8( 8) 13( 13) 17( 17) 15( 15) 53 pts

14 AUS1400 Chris Pratt & Simon Wilder & Jake Flintoff 16( 16) 8( 8) 16( 16) 13( 13) 53 pts

15 AUS1357 Gordon Blaauw & Tom Blaauw & Mark Spearman 12( 12) 16( 16) 20( 20) 6( 6) 54 pts

16 AUS875 Bruce Ferguson & Cameron Miles & David Sampson 21( 21) 20( 20) 6( 6) 14( 14) 61 pts

17 AUS1392 Stephen Billingham & Ian Johnson & Chris Allen 18( 18) 15( 15) 14( 14) 17( 17) 64 pts

18 AUS827 Mark Lovelady & Travis Keay & David Mann 7( 7) 11( 11) 27( 27) 25( 25) 70 pts

19 AUS916 Brad Sheridan & Ethan Prieto-Low & Brett Shoebridge 15( 15) 18( 18) 18( 18) 24( 24) 75 pts

20 AUS963 Grantham Kitto & Bradley Moore & Tim Ward & Jonathon Kitto 10( 10) 22( 22) 23( 23) 26( 26) 81 pts

21 AUS1356 Gus McBriar & David King & Peter Vos 26( 26) 19( 19) 21( 21) 16( 16) 82 pts

22 AUS1320 Dirk Van der Struyf & Matt Smith & Richard Rowell 27( 27) 21( 21) 19( 19) 20( 20) 87 pts

23 AUS1022 Doug Kerr & Greg Kerr & Luke Paterson 24( 24) 25( 25) 24( 24) 18( 18) 91 pts

24 AUS1127 Robbie Gibbs & Paul Spencer & Trent Carter 22( 22) 26( 26) 13( 13) 33(DNF) 94 pts

25 AUS891 Al Murchison & Skip Lissiman & Nick Syme & Molin Holmberg 25( 25) 23( 23) 25( 25) 21( 21) 94 pts

26 AUS1136 Alistair McMichael & Peter Kernot & Ken Harnett 19( 19) 29( 29) 28( 28) 22( 22) 98 pts

27 AUS1359 Mark Crier & Dean Motteram & Rob Olde 30( 30) 24( 24) 22( 22) 23( 23) 99 pts

28 AUS1258 Alistair Cowen & Michael Allen & Angus Lane 28( 28) 27( 27) 26( 26) 27( 27) 108 pts

29 AUS1367 Rob Black & Dan Fisher & Blair Spaulding 23( 23) 31( 31) 29( 29) 33(DNF) 116 pts

30 AUS1150 Mike Campbell & Brad Wearn & Peter Burtenshaw 31( 31) 28( 28) 31( 31) 28( 28) 118 pts

31 AUS1223 John Greeve & Warrick Bagnell & Aaron de Longville 29( 29) 30( 30) 30( 30) 29( 29) 118 pts

32 AUS1289 Karen Koedyk & Jenny Spearman & Annette Koenders & Vera Waldby 32( 32) 32( 32) 32( 32) 30( 30) 126 pts

