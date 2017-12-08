Keelboat
 

Graeme Taylor early leader at Etchells Australian Nationals

Graeme Taylor, sailing with James Mayo and Richard Allanson takes a one point lead after three races at the Etchells 2018 Australian Championship.

Taylor (2,2,4) leads overall from Michael Manford, Dean McAullay & Nick Gray (6,1,2), with Jeanne-Claude Strong, Seve Jarvin, Marcus Burke & Kate Devereux (3,9,3) in third place.

Martin Hill (1,10,5) took the first race ahead of Graeme Taylor, with Jeanne-Claude Strong in third.

The second race went to Michael Manford with second Graeme Taylor and in third place David Turton, Josh Torpy & Klaus Lorenz (17,3,1).

The final race of day 1 went to David Turton, with Michael Manford second and Jeanne-Claude Strong and Graeme Taylor fourth.

Etchells 2018 Australian Championships after 3 races (32 entries)

1 AUS947 Graeme Taylor & James Mayo & Richard Allanson 2( 2) 2( 2) 4( 4) 8 pts
2 AUS1402 Michael Manford & Dean McAullay & Nick Gray 6( 6) 1( 1) 2( 2) 9 pts
3 AUS1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong & Seve Jarvin & Marcus Burke & Kate Devereux 3( 3) 9( 9) 3( 3) 15 pts
4 AUS1449 Martin Hill & Mark Langford & Julian Plante & Joachim Aschenbrenner 1( 1) 10( 10) 5( 5) 16 pts
5 AUS885 David Turton & Josh Torpy & Klaus Lorenz 17( 17) 3( 3) 1( 1) 21 pts
6 AUS874 Chris Hampton & Sam Haines & Charlie Cumbley 4( 4) 14( 14) 7( 7) 25 pts
7 AUS1244 Douglas McGain & Michael OBrien & Anthony Nossiter 13( 13) 4( 4) 8( 8) 25 pts
8 AUS1374 Raymond Smith & Peter Nicholas & Michael Hughes 5( 5) 12( 12) 12( 12) 29 pts
9 AUS1226 Martin Webster & Chris Smith & Adele Jackson & Bjorne Neilson 9( 9) 6( 6) 15( 15) 30 pts
10 AUS990 Ben Durham & Andy Fethers & Sean Gregory 14( 14) 7( 7) 9( 9) 30 pts

Full results here

G New
9 January 2018 13:48 GMT

