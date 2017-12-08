SB20 Worlds - Pollard takes lead in Hobart

Click image for a larger image

Pollard (10,1,3) moved from third overnight to take the championship lead, while Robin Follin (1,8,1) of France won two of the three races to take third overall.

In second place is another French team, that of Achille Nebout (3,3,8).

Overnight leaders, Australia's Michael Cooper (2,7,32) and Britain's Richard Powell (13,10,11) fell back to finish the day 4th and 5th respectively.

For the third consecutive day, the 59 boat fleet in the SB20 Worlds are enjoyed great sailing conditions on Hobart’s spacious River Derwent.

A freshening sou’-wester sweeping up the river at 13-19 knots with gusts of 24 knots.

SB20 World Championship after 8 races (59 entries)

1st GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 6 12 6 -14 3 10 1 3 41 pts

2nd FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 2 11 7 -25 11 3 3 8 45 pts

3rd FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin (60)BFD 8 3 3 23 1 8 1 47 pts

4th AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett -26 16 11 1 2 11 4 7 52 pts

5th GBR 3728 POWELL, Richard 10 -32 8 2 1 13 10 11 55 pts

6th AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 3 3 1 9 (60)UFD 2 7 32 57 pts

7th AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg -25 7 15 5 7 14 5 5 58 pts

8th AUS 3756 NOYE, Elliott 11 24 18 7 -33 4 9 15 88 pts

9th IRL 3544 O'CONNOR, Michael 17 -27 10 19 9 5 11 19 90 pts

10th IRL 3012 DICKSON, Cillian 8 23 4 24 5 8 22 -31 94 pts

11th AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick 28 14 25 6 8 -29 12 2 95 pts

12th AUS 3735 DARE, Chris 29 18 2 -32 10 15 13 9 96 pts

13th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 13 17 5 23 4 -36 17 17 96 pts

14th RUS 3708 FROLOV, Kirill 7 6 -38 29 21 6 16 12 97 pts

15th AUS 3747 GOUGH, Rob -31 15 19 4 31 23 6 4 102 pts

16th AUS 3036 BURNELL, Paul 19 1 14 8 30 7 25 -39 104 pts

17th Aus 3658 ROBB, Kirwan -22 21 9 17 14 22 2 20 105 pts

18th GBR 3752 HILL, Jerry 4 -38 28 11 12 18 18 27 118 pts

19th ITA 3543 GRACIOTTI, Vincenzo 21 13 17 18 20 -26 23 14 126 pts

20th FRA 3609 PIRIOU, Tugdual -42 2 16 15 41 28 15 10 127 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

9 January 2018 9:41 GMT