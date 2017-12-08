SB20 Worlds - Pollard takes lead in Hobart

In a major change to the leaderboard John Pollard takes a four point lead on day 3 of the SB20 Worlds in Hobart, with two French teams also moving onto the podium.
Pollard (10,1,3) moved from third overnight to take the championship lead, while Robin Follin (1,8,1) of France won two of the three races to take third overall.
In second place is another French team, that of Achille Nebout (3,3,8).
Overnight leaders, Australia's Michael Cooper (2,7,32) and Britain's Richard Powell (13,10,11) fell back to finish the day 4th and 5th respectively.
For the third consecutive day, the 59 boat fleet in the SB20 Worlds are enjoyed great sailing conditions on Hobart’s spacious River Derwent.
A freshening sou’-wester sweeping up the river at 13-19 knots with gusts of 24 knots.
SB20 World Championship after 8 races (59 entries)
1st GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 6 12 6 -14 3 10 1 3 41 pts
2nd FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 2 11 7 -25 11 3 3 8 45 pts
3rd FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin (60)BFD 8 3 3 23 1 8 1 47 pts
4th AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett -26 16 11 1 2 11 4 7 52 pts
5th GBR 3728 POWELL, Richard 10 -32 8 2 1 13 10 11 55 pts
6th AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 3 3 1 9 (60)UFD 2 7 32 57 pts
7th AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg -25 7 15 5 7 14 5 5 58 pts
8th AUS 3756 NOYE, Elliott 11 24 18 7 -33 4 9 15 88 pts
9th IRL 3544 O'CONNOR, Michael 17 -27 10 19 9 5 11 19 90 pts
10th IRL 3012 DICKSON, Cillian 8 23 4 24 5 8 22 -31 94 pts
11th AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick 28 14 25 6 8 -29 12 2 95 pts
12th AUS 3735 DARE, Chris 29 18 2 -32 10 15 13 9 96 pts
13th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 13 17 5 23 4 -36 17 17 96 pts
14th RUS 3708 FROLOV, Kirill 7 6 -38 29 21 6 16 12 97 pts
15th AUS 3747 GOUGH, Rob -31 15 19 4 31 23 6 4 102 pts
16th AUS 3036 BURNELL, Paul 19 1 14 8 30 7 25 -39 104 pts
17th Aus 3658 ROBB, Kirwan -22 21 9 17 14 22 2 20 105 pts
18th GBR 3752 HILL, Jerry 4 -38 28 11 12 18 18 27 118 pts
19th ITA 3543 GRACIOTTI, Vincenzo 21 13 17 18 20 -26 23 14 126 pts
20th FRA 3609 PIRIOU, Tugdual -42 2 16 15 41 28 15 10 127 pts
Full results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
9 January 2018 9:41 GMT