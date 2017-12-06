Cayard and Lijedahl win Miami Star Winter Series

Click image for a larger image

It came down to a battle with Jack Jennings and Frithjof Kleen, who led by one point at the start of the final day.

In race one, Cayard and Lijedahl started at the pin and never looked back.

Jennings and Kleen were in 5th at the first mark but their speed brought them up to second but the final run. Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada finished third.

In the final winner-takes-all race Cayard and Lijedahl had a conservative start under Diaz and Prada.

Jennings and Kleen were slightly ahead but Cayard and Lijedahl slipped ahead and to leeward of the pack.

On the header the whole fleet flipped over onto starboard and Cayard and Lijedahl went on top of the fleet. And that’s where they stayed.

Note: GBR 8646 is the Star Paul Goodison used to win the recent Star Sailors League championship with Frithjof Kleen.

Star - Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial

1st USA 8506 Paul Cayard / Magnus Lijedahl 5 1 2 1 1 10 pts

2nd GBR 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 1 5 1 2 2 11 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 3 3 10 3 3 22 pts

4th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Mark Strube 4 6 5 6 4 25 pts

5th USA 8521 John MacCausland / Roger Cheer 7 4 6 4 5 26 pts

6th USA 8250 Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 20/UFD 2 3 5 7 37 pts

7th USA 8408 Kevin McNeil / Arnis Baltins 8 9 8 8 8 41 pts

8th USA 8246 Shane Zwingelberg / Arthur Ansov 6 10 9 10 9 44 pts

9th USA 8504 William Swigart / Brian Fatih 20/UFD 7 7 7 6 47 pts

10th USA 8484 Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry 2 8 4 20/DNC 20/DNC 54 pts

11th USA 8395 Charles F Kohlermann IV / Rick Burgess 9 11 12 9 20/DNC 61 pts

12th CAN 8272 Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 11 14 14 12 10 61 pts

13th USA 8234 Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 12 13 11 13 12 61 pts

14th USA 8059 Robert Lippincott / Dustin Domer 14 12 13 16 14 69 pts

15th USA 8063 Bert Collins / Jake Doyle 10 20/DNF 20/DNS 11 11 72 pts

16th USA 8148 Aaron Smith / Cory Ernst 15 16 15 15 15 76 pts

17th USA 8507 James Revkin / Nate Barton 13 15 16 20/DNF 20/DNC 84 pts

18th USA 8000 Erwan le Gall / Edoardo Natucci 20/DNF 20/DNS 20/DNS 14th 13 87 pts

19th SWE 8358 Lars Ahlström / Alex Larsson 20/DNF 20/DNS 20/DNS 20/DNF 20/DNC 100 pts

