SB20 Worlds - Powell challenges for lead on day 2

Click image for a larger image

Cooper (1,9,UFD) has a five point lead from Britain's Richard Powell (8,2,1) who jumps from tenth to second place after posting the best scoreline of the day.

John Pollard (6,14,3) holds onto third place, while Australian SB20 champion Brett Cooper (11,1,2) jumped 11 places to take fourth overall.

Robin Follin, the French Youth Team skipper of Take Me 5 and winner of the Pre-Worlds, had two thirds today, but a 23 in the third race scupperd his recovery run.

SB20 World Championship after 5 races (59 entries)

1 AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 3 3 1 9 (60)UFD 16 pts

2 GBR 3728 POWELL, Richard 10 -32 8 2 1 21 pts

3 GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 6 12 6 -14 3 27 pts

4 AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett -26 16 11 1 2 30 pts

5 FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 2 11 7 -25 11 31 pts

6 AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg -25 7 15 5 7 34 pts

7 FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin (60)BFD 8 3 3 23 37 pts

8 FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 13 17 5 -23 4 39 pts

9 IRL 3012 DICKSON, Cillian 8 23 4 -24 5 40 pts

10 AUS 3036 BURNELL, Paul 19 1 14 8 -30 42 pts

11 AUS 3127 PEACOCK, George -32 4 12 16 15 47 pts

12 AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick -28 14 25 6 8 53 pts

13 GBR 3752 HILL, Jerry 4 -38 28 11 12 55 pts

14 IRL 3544 O'CONNOR, Michael 17 -27 10 19 9 55 pts

15 AUS 3735 DARE, Chris 29 18 2 -32 10 59 pts

16 AUS 3756 NOYE, Elliott 11 24 18 7 -33 60 pts

17 Aus 3658 ROBB, Kirwan -22 21 9 17 14 61 pts

18 RUS 3708 FROLOV, Kirill 7 6 -38 29 21 63 pts

19 ITA 3543 GRACIOTTI, Vincenzo -21 13 17 18 20 68 pts

20 RUS 3722 GRIGORIEV, Vasily 1 30 20 -37 18 69 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

8 January 2018 9:42 GMT