Aussie lead after first day of SB20 Worlds

Australian Michael Cooper (3,3,1) takes the lead of the SB20 World Championship on Hobart’s River Derwent.

AUS 3731 - Click image for a larger image

Cooper took the overall lead after three races on day 1. Second is Achille Nebout (2,11,7) of France with third John Pollard (6,12,6) of Britain.

Winner of the pre-race event, 2015 world champion Robin Follin, was left down in 24th place after a BFD in the opening race, he recovered with an 8 and 3 in the following two races.

Winner of the first race was Vasily Grigoriev (1,30,20) of Russia, but was unable to maintain that status and finished the day in 11th.

The second race went to Australian Paul Burnell (19,1,14) who holds fourth place overall.

SB20 World Championship after 3 races (59 entries)

1st AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 3 3 1 7 pts
2nd FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 2 11 7 20 pts
3rd GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 6 12 6 24 pts
4th AUS 3036 BURNELL, Paul 19 1 14 34 pts
5th IRL 3012 DICKSON, Cillian 8 23 4 35 pts
6th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 13 17 5 35 pts
7th AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg 25 7 15 47 pts
8th AUS 3127 PEACOCK, George 32 4 12 48 pts
9th AUS 3735 DARE, Chris 29 18 2 49 pts
10th GBR 3728 POWELL, Richard 10 32 8 50 pts
11th RUS 3722 GRIGORIEV, Vasily 1 30 20 51 pts
12th RUS 3708 FROLOV, Kirill 7 6 38 51 pts
13th ITA 3543 GRACIOTTI, Vincenzo 21 13 17 51 pts
14th AUS 3658 ROBB, Kirwan 22 21 9 52 pts
15th AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett 26 16 11 53 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
7 January 2018 10:52 GMT

