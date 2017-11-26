SB20 Worlds - French Youth Team hot favourite

Click image for a larger image

The 2015 SB20 world champion helming Give Me 5 – French Youth Team, won his third out of six races in the SB20 Pre-Worlds regatta, taking out the last race with French flair.

In 2015 Follin became the first and only youth sailor to win an SB20 World title, at Trentino in Italy, and still qualifies for the youth division at the age of 25.

Follin and his crew (Gaulthier Germain, Emeric Michel and Malo Abguillerm) also won the Youth and Corinthian trophies for the Pre-Worlds.

The Masters went to Britain's Jerry Hill the current World Champion.

Saturday is a lay day, with the first two races of the 2018 SB20 World Championship scheduled for Sunday, 7 January.

SB20 Pre-Worlds - Final Leaders after 6 races (39 entries)

1st FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin 1 1 2 4 -8 1 9 pts

2nd AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael -12 4 7 1 2 5 19 pts

3rd AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett 11 6 3 5 -18 4 29 pts

4th GBR 3752 HILL, Jerry 5 3 8 13 3 (45) DNC 32 pts

5th FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 13 11 -16 2 6 3 35 pts

6th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 4 5 -26 12 7 9 37 pts

7th GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 3 14 6 -16 13 2 38 pts

8th AUS 3659 PILKINGTON, Matthew -21 10 14 11 1 8 44 pts

9th IRL 3544 O'CONNOR, Michael 20 -29 10 7 4 6 47 pts

10th AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick 17 -21 12 8 20 13 70 pts

5 January 2018 9:38 GMT