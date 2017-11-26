SB20 Worlds - French Youth Team hot favourite

Robin Follin and his French Youth Team have emerged as hot favourite for the SB20 World Championship on Hobart’s River Derwent, starting on Sunday.
The 2015 SB20 world champion helming Give Me 5 – French Youth Team, won his third out of six races in the SB20 Pre-Worlds regatta, taking out the last race with French flair.
In 2015 Follin became the first and only youth sailor to win an SB20 World title, at Trentino in Italy, and still qualifies for the youth division at the age of 25.
Follin and his crew (Gaulthier Germain, Emeric Michel and Malo Abguillerm) also won the Youth and Corinthian trophies for the Pre-Worlds.
The Masters went to Britain's Jerry Hill the current World Champion.
Saturday is a lay day, with the first two races of the 2018 SB20 World Championship scheduled for Sunday, 7 January.
SB20 Pre-Worlds - Final Leaders after 6 races (39 entries)
1st FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin 1 1 2 4 -8 1 9 pts
2nd AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael -12 4 7 1 2 5 19 pts
3rd AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett 11 6 3 5 -18 4 29 pts
4th GBR 3752 HILL, Jerry 5 3 8 13 3 (45) DNC 32 pts
5th FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 13 11 -16 2 6 3 35 pts
6th FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 4 5 -26 12 7 9 37 pts
7th GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 3 14 6 -16 13 2 38 pts
8th AUS 3659 PILKINGTON, Matthew -21 10 14 11 1 8 44 pts
9th IRL 3544 O'CONNOR, Michael 20 -29 10 7 4 6 47 pts
10th AUS 3748 ROGERS, Nick 17 -21 12 8 20 13 70 pts
5 January 2018 9:38 GMT