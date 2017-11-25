SB20 Pre-Worlds - Follin extends lead on day 2

Marvel winner of race 3 - Click image for a larger image

2015 world champion Robin Follin (2,4) of France dominated the second day of racing and takes a 16 point lead ahead of Austria's Michael Cooper (7,1).

In third place overall after four races is another Aussie, Brett Cooper (3,5) just one point off Cooper.

Jerry Hill (8,12) in fourth place is the leading British skipper, ten points ahead of John Pollard (6,15) in fifth.

Richard Powell, down in 13th place, counts a DNS in his scoreline, but also counts a 2 and a win Thursday which should improve his overall position when the discard is applied.

SB20 Pre-Worlds - Leaders after day 1, 2 races (39 entries)

1. FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin CNSM 1 1 2 4 8 pts

2. AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael RYCT,DSS 12 4 7 1 24 pts

3. AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett RYCT 11 6 3 5 25 pts

4. GBR 3752 HILL, Jerry RSrnYC 5 3 8 12 28 pts

5. GBR 3754 POLLARD, John RTYC 3 14 6 15 38 pts

6. FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille SRA 13 11 16 2 42 pts

7. AUS 3036 BURNELL, Paul DSS 6 19 13 10 48 pts

8. AUS 3735 DARE, Chris SSCBC 27 16 4 3 50 pts

9. AUS 3659 PILKINGTON, Matthew RYCT 21 10 14 11 56 pts

10. AUS 3756 NOYE, Elliott RYCT 9 9 23 16 57 pts

