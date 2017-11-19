Keelboat
 

SB20 Pre-Worlds - Robin Follin takes early wins

2015 world champion Robin Follin heads the leaderboard after day 1 of the SB20 Pre-Worlds regatta on Hobart’s River Derwent.

Frenchman Follin took back to back wins to head the standings with two points, while defending world champion Jerry Hill (5,3) is on 8 points and Hugo Feydit (4,5) of France in third place on 9 points.

Australian Michael Cooper (12,4) is fourth overall, John Pollard (3,14) is fifth and Australian champion Brett Cooper (11,6) sixth overall.

The Pre-Worlds began with two windward/leeward races on the river in a 10-15 knot north-westerly breeze and 39 starters out of next week’s 2018 World championship fleet of 59 boats, 18 from overseas.

SB20 Pre-Worlds - Leaders after day 1, 2 races (39 entries)
1. FRA 3653 FOLLIN, Robin 1 1 2 pts
2. GBR 3752 HILL, Jerry 5 3 8 pts
3. FRA 3721 FEYDIT, Hugo 4 5 9 pts
4. AUS 3731 COOPER, Michael 12 4 16 pts
5. GBR 3754 POLLARD, John 3 14 17 pts
6. AUS 3745 COOPER, Brett 11 6 17 pts
7. AUS 3756 NOYE, Elliott 9 9 18 pts
8. AUS 3396 LINKS, Mark 14 8 22 pts
9. AUS 3743 PRESCOTT, Greg 2 22 24 pts
10. FRA 3580 NEBOUT, Achille 13 11 24 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
3 January 2018 17:17 GMT

