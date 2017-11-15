Goodison - Kleen win Star Sailors League Finals

Finish of SSL - Click image for a larger image

This was a first time win by an invited sailor and the first by a British sailor, and rounds off a fantastic year for Goodison, who earlier won his second International Moth World title.

Surviving a close run Semi-Final after a must-win battle against Germans Philipp Buhl and Markus Koy: The winner progressing to the final, the loser eliminated.

Start of SSL Final - Click image for a larger image

The Anglo-German pair went right off the Final start line as Mendelblatt and Fatih (USA) led the rest off the line and headed out to the left.

Getting more breeze Goodison/Kleen benefitted on the right and coming into the weather mark just squeaked in ahead of the Americans.

Click image for a larger image

At the second top mark rounding Goodison and Kleen looked marginally more secure but with veins of breeze coming down the course, Scheidt and Boening, masters of the downwind in the Star closed them down.

Start of SSL Final - Click image for a larger image

On the final approach to the finish line, Scheidt and Boening came alongside Goodison and Kleen, each taking the lead as they rolled and surfed on the waves.

Goodison and Kleen seemed to slow, however at the very last moment they surged ahead to win by less than a metre.

Final Podium - Click image for a larger image

It was a suitable ending to this ultimate ‘champion of champions’ regatta, where the winners gets to walk away with US$ 40,000 of a US$ 200,000 total prize purse.

The SSL Finals format once again producing entertaining racing and a great finish.

SSL FINAL

1st Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)

3rd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

4th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

Click image for a larger image

G New

10 December 2017 11:48 GMT