Star Sailors League - Final Day Results

Shirley R interviews Goodison and Kleen after amazing win - Click image for a larger image

SSL FINAL

1st Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)

3rd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

4th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

SSL Semi-final

Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) - Joins in the Final

1st Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)

2nd Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

3rd Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

OUT:

Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER)

Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL)

Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA)

SSL Quarter-Final

Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) Joins for the Semi-final

1st Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

2nd Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER)

3rd Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

4th Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL)

5th Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA)

OUT:

Hamish Pepper (NZL) and Craig Monk (NZL)

Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA)

Having won the Qualifiers Mendelblatt/Fatih are fast-tracked straight through to the Finals while Scheidt-Boening bypass the Quarter Finals and move directly to the Semi-Finals.

The remaining eight boats, from third placed Negri/Lambertenghi down, will compete in the single Quarter Finals race Saturday, starting at 16:00 hrs UTC.

Five then go through to join Scheidt/Boening in the Semi Finals.

The top three from this join Mendelblatt/Fatih in the Finals, the winner of which will be crowned the 2017 Star Sailors League champion.

SSL Final Qualifiers after 11 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 33 pts - Go to Final

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 52 pts - Go to Semi-final

3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) 60 pts

4th Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA) 82 pts

5th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 85 pts

6th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 92 pts

7th Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER) 92 pts

8th Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 94 pts

9th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR) 104 pts

10th Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA) 80 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 December 2017 7:31 GMT