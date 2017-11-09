Star Sailors League - Final Day

Having won the Qualifiers Mendelblatt/Fatih are fast-tracked straight through to the Finals while Scheidt-Boening bypass the Quarter Finals and move directly to the Semi-Finals.

The remaining eight boats, from third placed Negri/Lambertenghi down, will compete in the single Quarter Finals race Saturday, starting at 16:00 hrs UTC.

Five then go through to join Scheidt/Boening in the Semi Finals.

The top three from this join Mendelblatt/Fatih in the Finals, the winner of which will be crowned the 2017 Star Sailors League champion.

SSL Final Qualifiers after 11 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 33 pts - Go to Final

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 52 pts - Go to Semi-final

3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) 60 pts

4th Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA) 82 pts

5th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 85 pts

6th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 92 pts

7th Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER) 92 pts

8th Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 94 pts

9th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR) 104 pts

10th Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA) 80 pts

G New

9 December 2017 7:31 GMT