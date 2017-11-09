Star Sailors League Finals - Day 4 Results

Racing at the fifth edition of the Star Sailors League Finals started Tuesday, at Nassau Yacht Club in Nassau’s Montagu Bay. Friday is the final day of qualifying.
Paul Goodison and Frithjof Kleen (GER) finished qualifying on a high with a win in the final race (R11) and go through to the Knock-out stage in 5th place.
They are joined by Ben Saxton and Steve Mitchell who qualified in 9th place after they also won a race Friday, race 9.
Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih of the USA go straight to the Final after winning the qaulification series.
Second placed Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening of Brazil miss the first round and go straight to the Semi-final.
SSL Race 11
1st Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)
2nd Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)
3rd Hamish Pepper (NZL) and Craig Monk (NZL)
Other GBR:
18th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)
SSL Race 10
1st Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)
2nd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)
3rd Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA)
GBR:
14th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)
15th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)
SSL Race 9
1st Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)
2nd Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)
3rd Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL)
4th Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)
5th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)
SSL Final Qualifiers after 11 races, 1 discard (25 entries)
1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 33 pts - Go to Final
2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 52 pts - Go to Semi-final
3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) 60 pts
4th Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA) 82 pts
5th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 85 pts
6th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 92 pts
7th Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER) 92 pts
8th Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 94 pts
9th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR) 104 pts
10th Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA) 80 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
8 December 2017 15:31 GMT