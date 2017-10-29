Star Sailors League Finals - Day 4 Live

Three races are scheduled for Friday . . . Final Race 11 complete . . .

SSL Race 11

1st Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

2nd Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

3rd Hamish Pepper (NZL) and Craig Monk (NZL)

Other GBR:

18th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Race 10

1st Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)

2nd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

3rd Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA)

GBR:

14th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

15th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Race 9

1st Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

2nd Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

3rd Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL)

4th Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

5th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

SSL Final Qualifiers after 11 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 33 pts - Go to Final

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 52 pts - Go to Semi-final

3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) 60 pts

4th Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA) 82 pts

5th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 85 pts

6th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 92 pts

7th Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER) 92 pts

8th Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 94 pts

9th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR) 104 pts

10th Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA) 80 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 December 2017 15:31 GMT