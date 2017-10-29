Star Sailors League Finals - Day 3 Results

Race 8 complete . . . and that's all for today. Final fleet racing on Friday, then Knock-out races Saturday for Top 10.

Despite a second light day that perhaps should have favoured the lighter crews, US heavyweights Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih posted a solid 1-2 on day three of the Star Sailor’s League Final off Nassau to take the lead overall.

In truth, the US occupation of the top spot was equally down to the impressively consistent Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening vacating it after an uncharacteristic error.

They hooked the weather mark and had to carry out a penalty turn in the second race, resulting in a 19th place finish.

A tough day for the Brits, Paul Goodison and Frithjof Kleen (GER) scored a 20,21 to drop to tenth overall, while Ben Saxton and Steve Mitchell had a 16,15 to place 11th.

SSL Race 7

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)

3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)

GBR:

16th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

20th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

SSL Race 8

1st Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA)

2nd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)

GBR:

15th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

21th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

SSL Overall leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 22.9 pts

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 31 pts

3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) 36 pts

4th Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA) 48 pts

5th Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER) 49 pts

6th Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA) 60 pts

7th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 65 pts

8th Freddy Lööf (SWE) and Bruno Prada (BRA) 65 pts

9th Lars Grael (BRA) and Samuel Goncalves (BRA) 65 pts

10th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 67 pts

11th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR) 70 pts

G New

7 December 2017 16:13 GMT