Star Sailors League Finals - Day 3 Live

Racing at the fifth edition of the Star Sailors League Finals started Tuesday, at Nassau Yacht Club in Nassau’s Montagu Bay. Results for day 3 . . .

Race 8 complete . . . and that's all for today. Final fleet racing on Friday, then Knock-out races Saturday for Top 10.

SSL Race 7
1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)
2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)
3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)
GBR:
16th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)
20th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

SSL Race 8
1st Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA)
2nd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)
3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)
GBR:
15th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)
21th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

SSL Overall leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 22.9 pts
2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 31 pts
3rd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) 36 pts
4th Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA) 48 pts
5th Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER) 49 pts
6th Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA) 60 pts
7th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 65 pts
8th Freddy Lööf (SWE) and Bruno Prada (BRA) 65 pts
9th Lars Grael (BRA) and Samuel Goncalves (BRA) 65 pts
10th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 67 pts
11th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR) 70 pts

G New
7 December 2017 16:13 GMT

